​The House That’s Smart About Space

One of the benefits of homify 360°, apart from glimpsing breathtaking architectural and interior designs, of course, is getting a taste of foreign countries and culture. From Portugal to Germany, and from Russia to South Africa, we undoubtedly offer a rich variety of overseas tastes and styles.
Today’s discovery takes us all the way to Osaka, the commercial centre on the Japanese island of Honshu. Osaka is known for its energetic nightlife, hearty street food, and modern architecture, which makes it the perfect spot to include here on homify.
Let’s see what’s on the agenda…
The exterior front side of our house for today presents a curious combination of styles. Is it modern? Is it Asian? Minimalist, perhaps? Call it eclectic or not, yet this house flaunts a very clean and calm look thanks to its straightforward design, neutral colours, and lightly toned materials.
A little background info: this house is a 37-year old creation that recently underwent a modern renovation. What the house looked like before we don’t know – we are only here to see the stylish results. Let’s continue onto the interiors.
It’s no secret that we here on homify are big fans of wooden floors, which is why the discovery of cedar surfaces on the insides of this house leaves us very happy. Forming a pale, dusty tone, the timber flooring flaunts a very clean and natural look that flows perfectly with the open-floor design.
A whisper of stainless steel can be found in the kitchen, undoubtedly one of the many modern additions of the renovation.
How gorgeous is that open riser? Thin yet sturdy planks form a beautiful staircase that takes us to the next floor, seemingly rising out of the one cabinet.
No doubt the decision to opt for an open riser was thanks to the limited space of the house, effectively freeing up a bit more visual room.
Want to see more stairways? Then feast your eyes on: The 10 most fabulous staircases.
What do you do when you’re a bit limited in terms of space, yet need to incorporate different rooms in your interiors? Well, adding walls is definitely a no no – so how about hanging curtains made from air-thin fabrics to serve as room separators? Although they’re see-through (successfully freeing up more visual space), these fabrics really make a difference in terms of dividing selected areas within the house.
And how gorgeous is that interplay between light and shadow on the wooden floor?
With all the pale neutrals that dominate the house, both on the in- and outsides, it is a refreshing surprise to stumble upon a vibrant colour – basil and fern, to be precise. These two tones adorn the closet and sleeping area of the bedroom – not your typical bedroom, granted, but an ingenious solution when faced with limited floor space.
A decent window ensures than an ample amount of light streams inside, beautifully illuminating the surfaces. And once twilight strikes, the ceiling light (channelling a paper lantern design) can take care of whatever needs lighting up.
Since the rest of the house so effectively makes use of its limited space, it would have been a big surprise to discover a cluttered bathroom. Fortunately, our designers didn’t falter here, as light colours and efficient storage compartments ensure a bathroom that offers up the necessary amenities, and still leaves open enough floor space for efficient movement (unless you want to practise the waltz, of course).
We’re not just about pretty pictures, you know – check out our vast range of professionals here on homify, from architects and floorers to home stagers and carpenters.