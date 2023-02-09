Your browser is out-of-date.

The “Arts and Crafts” Style of A Renovated Family Home

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Renovation and extension of an Arts and Crafts style house in the South of Johannesburg, Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Kitchen units
When it comes to upmarket style and designs, Deborah Garth is certainly in the know. After all, she’s been the owner and interior designer of Johannesburg-based Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd  since March 1992. That means that for over 30 years, she has helped various corporate executives, business owners and other professionals reimagine their residential spaces via minor updates, major renovations, and everything in-between.

But it’s not just houses. With a flair for remodelling spacious properties, Deborah Garth Interior Design International has finalised numerous projects in the high-end residential-, corporate-, and retail sectors. No surprise then that this interior-design firm has walked away with quite the collection of awards over the years, including the Lux Life Hospitality Award for Best Interior Design Company in Gauteng in 2022.

Today’s project in the style spotlight? An existing house in the south of Johannesburg that got treated to a major renovation and extension. Occupying an area layout of 400 m², the property (which is located on a reserve) flaunts lush, natural surroundings in the forms of huge trees, grasses and indigenous flowers, making it a paradise for birds and bird watchers alike (or anyone who doesn’t want to feel like they’re living in the hustle and bustle of a big city). 

Originally built for a family of three (with a separate guest suite), the new owners requested more space (and style) to comfortably accommodate their family of six, plus extended family members. One of the biggest changes was the complete altering and extension of the kitchen to include convenient cooking- and baking functions.

Let’s see how a project timeline of one year, and a design budget of R3 million, changed this house forever…  

The new heart of this home

A newly designed kitchen Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Kitchen units Countertop, Cabinetry, Property, Furniture, Building, Kitchen, Wood, Interior design, Lighting, Architecture,kitchen,quartz,lighting,fridge
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Visit Profile

To transform the old cooking space into a free-flowing, open-plan kitchen, a structural wall had to come down. In addition, the kitchen was extended by 4 m in order to accommodate two working islands (a cooking- and baking section), a scullery, and a walk-in refrigerated food storeroom (located out of sight). 

The new supporting wall has been clad with brick, highlighting the kitchen’s boundary while also injecting a strong dose of pattern and texture into the cooking space.

Notice how the extractor, dangling above the one island, is housed in a custom-designed wooden pendant complete with LED lighting (which is controlled via the wall switches) to “soften” the style. 

Beautifully bespoke cabinetry

Custom made cabinetry Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Kitchen units Building, Cabinetry, Wood, House, Flooring, Floor, Facade, Hardwood, Shelving, Countertop,led lighting,ash wood,solid wood,drawers
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Visit Profile

In terms of design and function, this custom-made cabinetry certainly deserves bonus points. Encased in solid ash wood, the oven and microwave (both at eye level) become quite eye-catching, making this design ideal for everyone from novice cooks to professional chefs. 

Don’t overlook the semi-open drawer storage (also a bespoke design) which helps the client keep control of her collection of spices, herbs and seeds. LED lighting was also installed here, making night-time cooking more convenient while also adding a soft look to this solid unit.  

Detailed storage

Detail of pot drawers in cooking island Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Kitchen units Tableware, Kitchen appliance, Wood, Dishware, Kitchen stove, Kitchen utensil, Flooring, Gas stove, Floor, Kitchen,pot drawers,inners,runners
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Visit Profile

The creativity of this “arts and crafts” style house seems to seep in everywhere. Notice the drawers, for instance, that were included in the islands to house all necessary cooking tools and -utensils. With everything immediately visible upon opening, gone are the days of you pushing a pot or pan to the back of the drawer never to be seen again. 

A stylish six-seater

Close up view of the 6seater kitchen table Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Kitchen units Table, Furniture, Chair, Wood, Interior design, Architecture, Kitchen & dining room table, Shelf, Floor, Flooring,wire pendant lighting,chairs,chair base,table base
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Visit Profile

Further boosting the convenience of this new open-plan kitchen is the informal dining area, only a few feet from the one island. Here, in a tranquil white, a beautiful round table (with 6 accompanying dining armchairs) awaits residents and guests looking to catch up on coffee, do homework, or simply to keep the cook company. 

And speaking of consistency, how striking is that metal wire light pendant (which superbly matches up with the kitchen lights) hanging quietly above the dining centre? 

The formal dining room

Dining room Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Rustic style dining room Sandstone White Table, Property, Furniture, Building, Wood, Chair, Lighting, Orange, Interior design, Architecture,dining room,stone cladding,leather,granite,sandstone,light pendants,chandeliers,wood burner
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Visit Profile

After the professionals removed a supporting column, the dining area merges quite beautifully with the rest of the open-plan kitchen. To ensure super structural strength, a steel I-beam supports the roof, which also mimics a similar design further in the kitchen. 

To boost convenience, the wood-burning oven has been moved, while the stone-clad wall on the right remains where it’s always been since it goes a long way in introducing contrast (in terms of material, colour, texture and pattern) here in the dining space. And speaking of contrast, it’s impossible not to appreciate those wooden pendants with their soft curves adding so much visual interest to the granite and leather already present at the dining area.  

The practical hallway

Hallway through to outside deck Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs Solid Wood Grey Furniture, Property, Table, Wood, Chair, Building, Lighting, Living room, Interior design, Floor,desk,glass vases,objets,glass sliding door
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Visit Profile

If you’ve got the space, use it! That was the idea here with the hallway linking up to the dining room (notice that stone-clad wall). With adequate room for a trestle desk (400 mm deep, no less) and chair, this area becomes an ingenious little office where you can do anything from checking emails to catching up on homework. A wooden-framed glazed sliding door ensures stunning material contrast while also protecting the interiors from the windy exterior deck. 

The outside deck

Outside deck Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Other spaces Solid Wood Yellow Branch, Wood, Shade, Outdoor furniture, Natural landscape, Grass, Tree, Woody plant, Leisure, Landscape,Scatter cushions,rug,rubber,swing
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Visit Profile

Walk through that sliding door and you’ll find yourself here, out on the wooden deck with an informal coffee corner (in the form of a delightful wrought-iron set), a swing, a dining area with rounded table, a wooden bench, and even a shaded picnic spot. The deck, which was built around the existing tree, offers a wooden railing for safety, yet ensures picture-perfect views of the lush surroundings.


More of the outside deck

Outer deck area Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Other spaces Solid Wood Yellow Furniture, Table, Chair, Shade, Tree, Building, Wood, Outdoor furniture, Tints and shades, Leisure,yellow,scatters,floor lamp,granite,bench,hemp,rope
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Visit Profile

The PJ lounge awaits you

Pyjama lounge media room Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Other spaces Copper/Bronze/Brass Grey Interior design,design,custom made,sliding door,copper,floor lamp,marble,side table,rug,hemp,scatter cushions,curtains,voiles,linen,cotton
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Visit Profile

In case you’re asking yourself what happened to the old dining space, this is it: it got transformed into a pyjama lounge and media room! With a hallway column closing it off from the other areas, this room offers modern modular seating (which can be moved around to suit any function), a media recessed wall covered by a wooden sliding door (simply slide it to the left for movie night), voile curtains on a wave steel track to quietly open and close as you need them to, as well as an interesting mixing of copper brass, hemp, marble and other materials that make up the rest of the furnishings and décor.

More of the PJ lounge

Pyjama lounge media room Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Other spaces Solid Wood Yellow Wood, Interior design, Comfort, Living room, Flooring, Floor, Building, Wall, Hardwood, Ceiling,sliding door,helaldam track,marble,side tables,couches,curtains,voiles,curtain track,hemp rug
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Visit Profile

Seeking more inspiration from Deborah Garth Interior Design International? Then feast your eyes on these 29 Spectacular Designs to Celebrate Deborah Garth's 29 Years of Success

Which of these updates would you like to copy for your own home?

