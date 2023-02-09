The “Arts and Crafts” Style of A Renovated Family Home

When it comes to upmarket style and designs, Deborah Garth is certainly in the know. After all, she’s been the owner and interior designer of Johannesburg-based Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd since March 1992. That means that for over 30 years, she has helped various corporate executives, business owners and other professionals reimagine their residential spaces via minor updates, major renovations, and everything in-between.

But it’s not just houses. With a flair for remodelling spacious properties, Deborah Garth Interior Design International has finalised numerous projects in the high-end residential-, corporate-, and retail sectors. No surprise then that this interior-design firm has walked away with quite the collection of awards over the years, including the Lux Life Hospitality Award for Best Interior Design Company in Gauteng in 2022.

Today’s project in the style spotlight? An existing house in the south of Johannesburg that got treated to a major renovation and extension. Occupying an area layout of 400 m², the property (which is located on a reserve) flaunts lush, natural surroundings in the forms of huge trees, grasses and indigenous flowers, making it a paradise for birds and bird watchers alike (or anyone who doesn’t want to feel like they’re living in the hustle and bustle of a big city).

Originally built for a family of three (with a separate guest suite), the new owners requested more space (and style) to comfortably accommodate their family of six, plus extended family members. One of the biggest changes was the complete altering and extension of the kitchen to include convenient cooking- and baking functions.

Let’s see how a project timeline of one year, and a design budget of R3 million, changed this house forever…