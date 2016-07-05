​The House Of Whites And Woods

Rustic, modern, classic, Scandinavian… we really have a world of options available when it comes to choosing design styles, both for exterior facades and interior spaces. And at the risk of sounding like we’re picking favourites, here on homify we do have a soft spot for the Asian style, which is exactly why today’s homify 360° discovery is so extra beautiful to us.

When imagining the typical Japanese building style, one often sees open floors, wooden surfaces, sliding doors, pale colours, and a minimum amount of furniture. And although it would be quite unfair to pigeonhole all Japanese and Asian houses into this specific look, today’s house does, in fact, feature all of these.