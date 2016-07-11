Your browser is out-of-date.

15 Tips for the Perfect Home!

Leigh Leigh
Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern living room
How do you achieve the perfect house? Decorate spaces, play with the space available, create a happy garden,  design a kitchen where you can spend hours tasting delicious treats that you've whipped up and relax in your bedroom like you're spending a night in a hotel…

The 15 tips and tricks that homify are going to reveal today are simple and effective things you can do right now, without any difficultly. 

The home that we are about to witness today is proof that there are so many possibilities when it comes to creating harmonious spaces. As you also may have guessed: natural light is going to play a very big role! This is truly a home that is going to make you want to live happliy ever after. 

Want to see the perfect house? The following is designed by expert architect professionals, Mariangel Coghlan, based in Mexico, with the interiors completed by Genaro Nieto Ituarte .

1. Do something special with the side spaces

Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Multicolored
A dead space can be used for a garden & a hallway with pergola, why not?

2. Be subtle

Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern houses
Opt for a discreet facade. It is important to show elegance and sophistication right from the get go.

3. Make the most of garden and patios

Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Patios
This way the home activities can extend up to the outside, onto your beautiful terrace.

4. Use a colour palette that conveys tranquility

Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern living room
It is good to decide what shades to use and combine them in the form of different materials and surfaces. In this image, we can see how the living room sofa, rug, cushions and artwork bring different tones into the space.

5. Play with different shapes

Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern dining room
Designing spaces with different heights enriches the space and gives it prominence.

6. Integrate the dining area in the kitchen

Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern kitchen
This way the kitchen is not only designed for cooking, but is also a space where the family can come together and enjoy time together.

7. Don't hide the original structure

Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Media room
The ceiling beams are a good decorative element, which gives character to the space.

8. Have a corner to work in at home

Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Study/office
Despite being a corner, this doesn't mean that it isn't cosy! Utilise it. 

9. Enjoy the space available

Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Study/office
Create circulation with libraries and shelves for your books and decor accessories!

Have a look at these: Things to consider when choosing shelves.

10. Give a natural touch to your decor

Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern living room
Add vases of fresh flowers or dried branches to your space. Where there is no nature, there is no peace of mind.

11. Combine contemporary decor with antique objects that have sentimental value

Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Living room
Your home should be a reflection of your life and personality.

12. Do something special with wasted corners

Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Wood effect
Use the underneath of the stairs to create a beautiful rock garden or place a sculpture to really enhance your home. 

Also have a look at these: Creative ideas for the space under your stairs.

13. Do not store unnecessary things in your bedroom

Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern style bedroom
The resting place should be clean and tidy, like a hotel. Remember that minimalist is best!

14. Create a child's room that is bright, but not too bright

Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Nursery/kid’s room
The trick is to use cold and warm colours!

Also have a look at these: Awesome bedroom ideas for kids.

15. Optimise the distribution of spaces so that you don't miss anything

Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN
Be strategic about the design of your home!

Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN
The Home Built For Entertaining
Were these tips helpful? Comment your thoughts below!

