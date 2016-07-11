The Bright Yellow Family Home

Today at homify, we are going to bring you a little bit of sunshine!

Because we all need a little bit of sunshine in our lives.

This beautiful, bright home that's inspired by a sunflower has been designed by these brilliant Brazilian architect professionals and is set in a beautiful mountainous region. It's a home that will bring you joy, just by looking at it.

As Walt Whitman said, Keep your face always toward the sunshine—and shadows will fall behind you.

Let's go and look at some sunshine!