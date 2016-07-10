Before and After: Tacky to Trendy

Today's transformation is one of the most dramatic that we have seen, thanks to expert professionals Inuk Home Studio.
An old, tiny, little apartment has been turned, like magic, into a home that any of us would be proud, even excited, to live in.
This is one of the most inspiring projects that we have seen, where the innovation, colours and impressive renovation will motivate you to enhance your own home today!
If we look at the little patio before the expert intervention, we can see that there is so much potential, but this space hasn't been cared for in quite such time.
The floors are tattered and shabby and are in desperate need of some maintenance. The paint has chipped and is an old fashioned, deep red colour.
There is also a very tattered blue piece of material hanging above the patio, which makes the space look even more run down!
The bathroom is one of the worst spots in the house with its yellowing tiles, old mirror, shabby bath and tattered shower curtain.
Not only does this space look horrible, but it surely can't be hygienic either!
The bedroom is just simply depressing!
There is a single mattress in a bare room with no cozy linen, furniture or decor items. We are all for going minimalist, but this is just too much. The cupboards are also old-fashioned and unkempt!
Yet, this room seems to hold so much potential…
The living room is just as depressing as the bedroom!
There are some cheap grey sofas lined with some blankets, which don't do anything for this space.
The lighting in this space is also too bright and stark. Your living room lighting is meant to be soft and subtle, creating a beautiful ambiance. In this room, the guests would feel so uncomfortable—almost like they are sitting under a spotlight.
The patio has transformed from tatty and shabby to a sophisticated and elegant little sunroof where the residents can enjoy the sunshine!
The designers have put down some artificial grass, which adds a green element to this space. This works incredibly well with the vertical garden that has been installed on the wall.
If you don't have much floor space available, a vertical garden is a fantastic way to bring natural decor into a room—inside or out.
The designers have also placed durable furniture in this space, which is comfortable but will also withstand all of the weather elements.
We cannot believe that this is the same house!
The bathroom has been completely transformed into a space that is not only clean and hygienic looking but warm, inviting and bright!
The designers have completely revamped the space, pulling out the old shabby tiles and placing a patterned beige wallpaper on the lower walls. They've also painted the upper walls a dark blue, which contrasts beautifully with the patterns.
Don't you love the retro orange basin?
This is definitely a bathroom where we could spend hours in the bathtub, relaxing and having some
me time.
Have a look at these brilliant beautiful bathroom trends for inspiration for your own bathroom!
Remember how we noticed that the bedroom held potential thanks to the high ceilings and natural light?
The designers have completely capitalised on this, creating a peaceful haven for the residents.
They've kept the walls a simple white, which contrasts with the warm, light wooden flooring. The shutters and window frame have been painted a lovely, light blue, however, adding a touch of colour to the space. The white linen, little wooden table at the foot of the bed and the rug all work to create a very quaint and homely atmosphere.
The final touch, however, is the modern retro lighting in this space! Two trendy lamps flank the bed while a matching one hangs from the ceiling. This goes to show how the little things make such a big difference.
Have a look at these: Lighting ideas to brighten any room.
The living room is so much more inviting than it was previously thanks to the fabulous make-over.
Since we've already been on the topic of lighting, can you see in this space how lamps have made such a difference to it, compared to what it looked like before?
The designers have invested in good quality furniture, including a trendy white table and chairs and a comfortable and cushy looking sofa and armchair. These fill up the space functionally and strategically. Don't just throw any old furniture into a room!
Tip: Add a rug to a room for extra warmth and aesthetics.
The artwork on the walls is the final touch, which transforms this home into a personal home packed with colour, personality and style.