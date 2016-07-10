7 Cleaning Tips That Will Change Your Life

Do you feel like you need to give your home a little bit of a change?
What if we told you that just by giving your home a thorough cleaning, you can completely change the look and feel?
It seems slightly impossible, but by maintaining order and creating a clean space, you can give new life to the spaces in your home.
When we constantly keep our home clean and tidy, we allow the energy to flow through it and we feel more comfortable in our little sanctuary!
As for the cleaning as such, there are so many little tips, tricks and methods you can utilise. If you want to make a drastic change, you must make an effort to keep your space clean.
What's more is that you need to get rid of any unnecessary furniture and objects in your home, keeping it fresh and minimalist!
If you want to learn more, read the following and then let's get to work!
In the bedroom, you can play with the style by changing the furniture around.
Every so often, do a deep cleaning in your bedroom and change the position of the bed, night table, hairdresser and any other furniture pieces in this space.
When you change all of these items around, you are moving energies around and letting everything flow in perfect harmony.
A clean space also feels light and allows for rest and relaxation—the opposite effect of a dirty and crowded room!
We know that our moods and our energy levels change with the season. In summer, when we experience the warm weather in South Africa, we may experience a lot of dampness or even rust in our home. In winter, there may be more dust, wind and rain. You need to know a few tips or tricks to keep your home in good condition during these changing seasons.
There are all sorts of cleaning products that can assist with this, including sprays, creams and oils, which will keep wooden furniture and surfaces free of dust.
Also remember to keep cleaning the surfaces to keep everything immaculate.
The bathroom is one of the rooms in the house that tends to gather more bacteria, because it is exposed to moisture, water and other elements that can form mold on the walls. This is why cleaning the bathroom should take place more often than in the other rooms.
There are all sorts of anti-bacterial products that are perfect for scrubbing down this space. You can also use hot water and a touch of vinegar to remove all traces of bacteria.
Like in the bathroom, the kitchen tends to get dirty easily because it's so frequently used.
Modifying areas of the kitchen can be a bit tricky, but by adding certain elements—like a new toaster and microwave—from time to time can have an impact. Regularly cleaning is also very important!
When we cook, grease and splatter from foods can end up all over the walls, floors and counter tops, leaving this space very dirty. If we don't clean these up immediately, they become more and more difficult to remove. This is why it's important to clean your kitchen every time that you cook!
The refrigerator should also be cleaned out regularly. It's not something we think about too often but it's very important not only for the look and feel of the space but also for our health.
When we invite family or friends to spend some time in our home, the first thing that they see when they step through the door is the first impression that they will get of your home. And first impressions count!
If you have washing all over the show, messy clothes on the sofa and shoes and trash on the floor, it won't be a very pleasant place for people to visit.
Avoid this happening to you by maintaining your home. This doesn't mean that you have to give it a deep clean every day, but tidy up after yourself. And if you do a deep clean once a week, the rest will be much easier.
If you watch TV, read a book or eat in the living room, always remember to clean up straight away. This will keep your home clean and organised for much longer!
Maintaining order in a small room can be a challenge. This room usually descends into chaos and disorder as the children play with their toys, colour in their books and do a thousand other activities. This room becomes topsy-turvy!
A trick to keep the nursery clean and tidy is to have plenty of storage space where you can keep things in order. This is also a great way to teach your children from very young that after playing, they need to collect their things and put them back in the storage spaces to keep the room clean.
While they may think it is complicated in the beginning, once you create the habit it will become much simpler and the room will become much less chaotic!
Don't you love how the expert designers have created this neat and tidy space with colourful storage units?
We conclude this ideabook with this very simple but effective concept: if you want to keep your home tidy for longer, invest in good and ample storage spaces.
If you have large shelves, arrange them so that they can accommodate everything in this space in an orderly manner, possibly by size or colour.
These shelves should be easy to clean and with a duster, you can remove dust regularly. Do a deep clean once every two weeks, which will keep the space hygienic!
Remember that a good cleaning of the walls can leave them looking brand new!
