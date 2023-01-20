The Brilliant New Mediterranean Flair of The Blair

On today’s dose of interior inspiration, we catch up with Johannesburg-based firm Deborah Garth Interior Design International to compare the incredible before- and after shots of one of her most recent projects. But first, a little bit about the professional in charge…
Regardless of the project at hand, Deborah Garth Interior Design International always ensures that over three decades’ worth of experience, design, and knowledge is incorporated. From Johannesburg and Pretoria to Cape Town and Durban (and even as far as Cornwall, England), residential homes of corporate executives, lawyers, engineers, and other professionals get amazing facelifts and updates. But don’t discount her commitment to offices and retail outlets (like shopping malls and beauty salons), or even holiday lodges and exclusive resorts.
This interior design-and-decorating firm has been styling up high-end residential-, corporate- and retail spaces since it opened back in March 1992. Along with an established team of professionals (including contractors, suppliers, artisans and other industry experts), Deborah Garth Interior Design International ensures complete client satisfaction by keeping the client in the loop at all times, regular site visits, as well as complete project management. This includes everything from client briefing and material sourcing to the delivery of the final supplies.
Back to today’s project: let’s see how a budget of R170 000 helped turn a family home in Blairgowrie (known by local residents as “the Blair”) into a brilliant Mediterranean marvel. And did we mention that, thanks to top-notch builders and designers, this property’s value got a considerable boost?
Let’s kick off with first impressions: the interior entryway leading us into the house. To accommodate the updated Mediterranean vibe of the renovation (which included the exterior/interior entryways, hallway, and the fireplace), new building materials were brought in to replace the outdated ones.
To gain more space, the front entrance door was relocated to the outside footprint of the house. And thanks to nutec, fibre cement, slatted boards and wood beams, one can already appreciate the clean-cut (yet totally inviting) look of the interiors upon entry. Doubling up on interior illumination are the new surface mount lighting fixtures which, along with new black-coloured light switches and hinges, beautifully finish off the fresh new look.
And why would you want to opt for any other colour than fresh and Elephant Hide was used for the ceiling and beams in hallway. Wall white was used for the walls. – not only for visual contrast, but also to help make the interiors seem that much more open?
After feasting your eyes on the new entryway, let’s gain even more appreciation for the professionals in charge by looking at the “before” state of said space. Dark, small, and nowhere near as inviting as the new design, it goes without saying that a rejuvenation was urgently needed!
Of course the light and welcoming vibe of the new interiors extend beautifully to the outside. And would you look at the patterns and textures that, although in the same white colour, go to great lengths to lend some visual interest to the front door?
For extra comfort, the flooring was raised to be level with the interior floor height, plus an extra step added to keep rainwater from accidentally seeping into the house.
Taking a few steps back, we get to further appreciate the fresh new vibe of the exterior / front entrance, even giving us a view of the surrounding garden and a pool on the side. Notice how the crisp white façade complements the natural greens of the landscaping.
The flat plane of the architecture of the house served as great inspiration for the simplistic renovation. This means that although there are numerous eye-catching features to observe, none of them are strong enough to overthrow the design and, thus, confuse the viewer.
A look at the façade before Deborah Garth Interior Design International kickstarted this renovation. Apparently, this design is common to residential designs in the Blairgowrie area with the front door placed further back behind a covered porch. And although one can still notice patterns and textures, those brown bricks do more to make the façade seem closed (even cramped) than open and inviting.
Notice how even the front garden has been trimmed and tamed to complement the new design’s feeling of openness and freshness.
The updated fireplace ensures a breath of fresh air for the interior living spaces. First up: the new lighter colour palette which helps to make this entire area feel much bigger, especially thanks to the incoming natural light from the window on the left. Notice the reinforced opening wall with steel angles that have been finished off with a bespoke 3mm steel mantle (perfect for not only protecting the outer wall above from smoke stains, but also providing some display space for décor).
The fabulous new fireplace also enjoys new cornices.
Mimicking the same brown colours as the “before” exterior façade, the old fireplace with its outdated brown bricks gave off a rather constricting vibe (which was quite the architectural trend during the 1980s). No attention to detail was given to the hearth and opening of the fireplace, resulting in the brown bricks all but disappearing into each other. And while a storage spot (for wood logs) was created on the right, it apparently didn’t offer enough space for such use.
See how those bright white bricks bleed into the fireplace side wall, expertly rounding the corner and cladding up the updated hallway leading to the front door. To highlight the new Mediterranean style (and speak of the client’s personal taste), newly selected (and custom framed) images decorate the wall space while introducing character into the space.
Feeling inspired to do a few touch-ups at your own home? Then find out how to proceed with our Advice article: What to ask an interior designer.