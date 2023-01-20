The Brilliant New Mediterranean Flair of The Blair

On today’s dose of interior inspiration, we catch up with Johannesburg-based firm Deborah Garth Interior Design International to compare the incredible before- and after shots of one of her most recent projects. But first, a little bit about the professional in charge…

Regardless of the project at hand, Deborah Garth Interior Design International always ensures that over three decades’ worth of experience, design, and knowledge is incorporated. From Johannesburg and Pretoria to Cape Town and Durban (and even as far as Cornwall, England), residential homes of corporate executives, lawyers, engineers, and other professionals get amazing facelifts and updates. But don’t discount her commitment to offices and retail outlets (like shopping malls and beauty salons), or even holiday lodges and exclusive resorts.

This interior design-and-decorating firm has been styling up high-end residential-, corporate- and retail spaces since it opened back in March 1992. Along with an established team of professionals (including contractors, suppliers, artisans and other industry experts), Deborah Garth Interior Design International ensures complete client satisfaction by keeping the client in the loop at all times, regular site visits, as well as complete project management. This includes everything from client briefing and material sourcing to the delivery of the final supplies.

Back to today’s project: let’s see how a budget of R170 000 helped turn a family home in Blairgowrie (known by local residents as “the Blair”) into a brilliant Mediterranean marvel. And did we mention that, thanks to top-notch builders and designers, this property’s value got a considerable boost?