A Little Home of Dynamite!

Berlin architects Zappe Architects are all about neat, smart and modern homes that pack a punch. Every single one of their home designs are dynamic, innovative and unique.

The one that we are going to explore today is a beautiful little package of modernity, style and trend. It adds vibrant colour and fabulous shapes to an otherwise very simple and small home.

Set in a background of lush trees and plants, this design manages to integrate beautifully into the surrounds while still standing out in its unique and powerful form.

Let's go and explore it a little bit closer!