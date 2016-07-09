A Little Home of Dynamite!

Berlin architects Zappe Architects are all about neat, smart and modern homes that pack a punch. Every single one of their home designs are dynamic, innovative and unique.
The one that we are going to explore today is a beautiful little package of modernity, style and trend. It adds vibrant colour and fabulous shapes to an otherwise very simple and small home.
Set in a background of lush trees and plants, this design manages to integrate beautifully into the surrounds while still standing out in its unique and powerful form.
Let's go and explore it a little bit closer!
From the outside, we can see that the home is small, yet modern, chic and stylish.
It's a prefabricated home, which rests on a solid foundation. It almost looks like it's been placed in the middle of a forest! This is the great advantage when it comes to prefab homes—you can pretty much put it anywhere you like—granted it is approved by property zoning laws.
It's also a much quicker building process than going the traditional route. Prefab homes simply need to be manufactured and then constructed on site. Have a look at these: Tips before buying a prefab home.
This particular one features a rich wooden facade, almost tinged in an orange colour. It also has large glass windows and doors, which allow the home to spill out onto a large patio area. What more could you need in a home?
If we head inside the home, we can see how the interior design features a trendy retro style. It is open plan, with the kitchen, living room and dining room all flowing into one another.
Open plan is the most strategic design for a small home as space isn't wasted with walls and divisions. If you have a small home, get rid of the walls and divisions and create an open plan space like this one. In this image, we can see how each room is separated by its function. There is no need to include walls as well. If you are particular about separating different spaces, however, read these tips on: How to stylishly split a room without a wall.
Do you see how the designers have gone for very neutral colours including wooden floors, white dining room furniture, white walls and wooden kitchen cupboards? Neutral creates a very warmth and earthy environment.
In this case, however, they've added a bit of delightful colour to the space! This is a great tip if you want to add some personality to a room. Go for a brightly coloured sofa or a few colourful decor items.
We round up our tour looking at the very simple, yet sophisticated bedroom.
The bedroom space also just flows from the rest of the spaces, but features a white sliding door, which offers some privacy if need be.
The designers have gone for a minimalist look and feel, including only what is functional in this space. If you have a small home, minimalist is always a good option. Less clutter will ensure that the space available looks bigger than it really is.
We can also see that the room is finished in very neutral colours including grey and white, with a touch of red. Little lamps have been installed in the wall above the bed, which are very important. Good lighting brings ambiance and functionality to any bedroom!