​The House That Mixes Old With Ultra New

When thinking about Mexico, what do you envision? Tacos? Margaritas? How about sombreros and Speedy Gonzales? Well, our discovery here on homify 360° features none of the above (sadly), but it does boast a strong throwback to vintage colonial Mexican architecture – on the outside, at least.
But once we set foot inside, it’s a whole new world as ultra sleek surfaces and contemporary designs get thrown into the colourful mix – with a slight dash of rustic style added for good measure.
Shall we take a closer look?
Behold glorious colonial Mexican style! This facade gives us a very good impression of what the golden days of Mexican architecture looked like, a design that is (clearly) still favoured by many.
Curved roof shingles in a rustic red contrast beautifully with the light golden beige of the walls, both of which stand out most strikingly from the surrounding tones of nature.
Although it’s not too clear here, the walls of the house are significantly thicker than your average house of today, another throwback to the exotic beauty of vintage styles.
We’re inside, and it is clear from the get-go that the design styles have begun to multiply. From a classic/colonial style facade we have moved on to an interior design that is a mixture between modern and rustic.
Wood makes a distinguished appearance here quite a few times, especially in those unique coffee tables.
Where the living room had a more toned-down approach to colour, the TV room went through the roof: it opted for a rich berry-red tone to grace its walls, contrasting most strikingly with the rich brown leather couches and dark wooden door.
And if you can’t tell, this space is where the family retreats to for movie night, lavishly sinking back in those plush couches while enjoying some Hollywood classics.
After revelling in hot-red fun, it feels quite welcoming to enter a space that opts for exactly the opposite: arctic blue. This is the master suite, and although the linen are quite feminine with their lemonade-pink tones, those surrounding blue walls undoubtedly steal the stylish show in this room.
Throughout the house we can see a variety of hanging objects, such as decorative elements and lighting fixtures. Here, in the dining room, a copper ceiling fixture injects a touch of gleaming steel into the mix.
But don’t overlook those decorated birdcages in the back, catching our eye with their exquisite designs and lush green foliage.
The colonial-type design of the house is just one of the many old-style features to be found here. Numerous antique touches are discovered around the house, such as this gorgeous wardrobe making a stylish statement in this blue-and-grey bedroom. How fabulous does its vintage beauty offset with the modern style of the adjoining wall art?
Locating one of the children’s rooms, we start seeing double: twin beds with identical bed frames and wall art, right down to the very last mirrored tile.
This rustic space offers up a more neutral approach to colour palettes, resulting in a very clean and open look for the little ones’ dream space.
We’re not sure about you, but this house most definitely puts us in the mood to hop on a plane and go discover the beauty of Mexico (and its architecture) for ourselves!
Do it for the kids – check out these: Cool ideas for a fun kid’s playroom.