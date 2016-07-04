​The House That Mixes Old With Ultra New

When thinking about Mexico, what do you envision? Tacos? Margaritas? How about sombreros and Speedy Gonzales? Well, our discovery here on homify 360° features none of the above (sadly), but it does boast a strong throwback to vintage colonial Mexican architecture – on the outside, at least.

But once we set foot inside, it’s a whole new world as ultra sleek surfaces and contemporary designs get thrown into the colourful mix – with a slight dash of rustic style added for good measure.

Shall we take a closer look?