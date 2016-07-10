How to Makeover Your Kitchen in 4 Easy Steps

Examine the lighting in your kitchen. Have a look at everything from the amount of natural sunlight that flows into your kitchen during the day, to the incandescent light that you use in the evening and even the light from the cooker hood. If your lighting is dull and unimaginative, experts say this could be a reason why your kitchen is not fulfilling its potential. Change your old lights for brighter and more modern shapes and consider adding some extra lights above the cabinets to really illuminate the space.