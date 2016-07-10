How to Makeover Your Kitchen in 4 Easy Steps

The kitchen is the heart and soul of the home, it's where meals are made, conversations are enjoyed and friendships are fostered. Now, that is all the more reason to go on and create a kitchen that is attractive and comfortable, while being stylish too. In this Ideabook we have a look at 4 ways to transform your kitchen, going from drab to fab. We have picked these simple kitchen makeover ideas to inspire you to create your own gorgeous kitchen filled with personal style, sugar, spice and everything nice.
Examine the lighting in your kitchen. Have a look at everything from the amount of natural sunlight that flows into your kitchen during the day, to the incandescent light that you use in the evening and even the light from the cooker hood. If your lighting is dull and unimaginative, experts say this could be a reason why your kitchen is not fulfilling its potential. Change your old lights for brighter and more modern shapes and consider adding some extra lights above the cabinets to really illuminate the space.
Are your kitchen wall tiles cracking, falling apart and just making your kitchen look like a war zone? It might be time to get rid of the wall tiles completely, and really create a brighter more flowing kitchen by reaching for a tin of quality paint instead. This means that your kitchen will love more modern and elegant, but can also be easily changed for a different colour every few years, when you feel your kitchen needs a sprucing up again.
Kitchen cabinets are available in a variety of colours, styles and materials, so your kitchen may have been inherited from a previous owner and is definitely lacking in style. Now is the time to consider going for a complete new look by getting rid of those old cabinet doors by opting for a sleek and more modern design instead.
Your kitchen floor takes a lot of stress and strain and often requires some good, old fashioned love and care. But, if you are tired of your old kitchen floor and would like a more sophisticated and trendy designer option then changing your old tiles for a modern set is probably a good idea. It was instantly refresh and revitalise your boring looking kitchen with some chic style.