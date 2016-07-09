Before and After: The Modern Home Makeover

In this Ideabook we have a look at a fantastic before and after experience of a home makeover. This old and uninteresting home received some care and attention to make it look smart, attractive and homely again. The remarkable interior design team at LCB Studio ensured that the project was well-coordinated and efficient. The home is now aesthetically pleasing as well as functional. It’s warm, modern with a bright and serene ambiance. But, let’s take a closer look.