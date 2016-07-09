Before and After: The Modern Home Makeover

In this Ideabook we have a look at a fantastic before and after experience of a home makeover. This old and uninteresting home received some care and attention to make it look smart, attractive and homely again. The remarkable interior design team at LCB Studio ensured that the project was well-coordinated and efficient. The home is now aesthetically pleasing as well as functional. It’s warm, modern with a bright and serene ambiance. But, let’s take a closer look.
This entrance hall was stark and boring before with nothing adding an interesting and attractive quality to the space. Although there was nothing really eye catching before, the hall was just cold and impersonal. However, with some warm lighting and cosy additions, this space is now a chic and welcoming living room, great for all social occasions.
This image is just another perspective of the living room, but that doesn’t make the upgraded style any less amazing. Here we see the spaces more open, flowing and inviting. The neutral colours of brown, beige and white add a sophisticated and trendy appearance, allowing for this new interior to be a comfortable sight.
This bedroom had a boring yet rustic style before, the old wardrobe and cold floor did nothing to make the room comfortable and inviting. But the upgrade is cosy and relaxing in every way.
Here we catch a closer look at the restyled living room. The finishes are top quality and the décor is simple yet elegant, adding a warmth to the space.
This bedroom is the perfect combination of brilliant style and cosy atmosphere. Although the décor is white, the room is elegant without being cold. The wooden flooring adds to the warmth of the room, while the white finishes creates a hotel like environment.