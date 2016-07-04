​8 Majestic Houses That Are Proudly South African

Today we go local by showcasing some fantastic residences located right here in South Africa. From Johannesburg to Durban and all the way to the Mother City (as Cape Town is affectionately called by locals), our country is undoubtedly a strong contender when it comes to high-quality construction and top-of-the-range architects.
Just take a look at these 8 beauties to make your jaw drop.
You’ll be forgiven for thinking we’ve relocated to Mars, Jupiter, or some other exotic space location – but no, this is just good old Johannesburg.
Majestic protrusions of concrete and metal are the winning ingredients in this construction, which demands our attention with its fabulous presence, and welcomingly invites us in with its generous dose of windows and glass doors.
Local has never been this lekker!
We’re off to the eastern coast for our next discovery – Ballito, one of the most gorgeous spots in South Africa for us beach lovers. And here we see how stylish the end result can be once the right materials are combined in the right manner.
Stone, chic lighting, large glass windows… they are all combined in an ultra modern design that is so ultra chic that it hardly needs the adjoining beach to be classified as a dream house.
KwaZulu-Natal spoils us with this gorgeous beauty where we can pick and choose which balcony we want to relax on. Spacious terraces, clean and calm colours, and a fresh surrounding landscape help to make this stunning creation one of the very best ones here on homify.
And did we mention it’s proudly South African?
Is a modern mansion on the beach on your bucket list, perhaps? Does it resemble this beauty? It should…
Open balconies and an array of giant windows ensure a never-ending link with the great Atlantic Ocean, while a glittering ensemble of warm lights help to conjure up a seaside paradise most stylish.
What cocktail would you choose to accompany your sunbathing next to that pool?
More is more and less is a bore – that is undoubtedly the motto of this Johannesburg-based beauty. Its stretched-out style and open-air layout flaunts a very lavish “look at me” vibe, treating its owners to paradise views of the adjoining river and golf course.
Definitely a grand option if you want to flaunt your love for cutting-edge style.
How fantastic is it when there’s a link between the interior spaces and the exterior surroundings? Take this Johannesburg house, for example: its generous-sized windows and open layout allow the beauty of the expertly maintained garden to seep indoors, allowing both spaces to join stylish forces.
Yet any back yard that offers enough space for a swimming pool and spacious lawn gets our vote of approval!
There is not one single surface that doesn’t catch our attention and makes us green with envy over this house in Jozi – from this angle, at least.
How striking are those wooden shutters at the top part of the glass-clad volume? And double-height windows? Ultra fabulous! Yet it is that gleaming wooden deck that surrounds the house that puts the icing on this modern cake.
A good house party is most definitely in order with this stunning creation. The house’s fantastic variety of balconies, surfaces, nooks, and protrusions form a most decadent vision of modern elegance. And the warm glows of the interior lights seemingly can’t contain themselves as they cheerfully bounce around the exterior surfaces of the pool and wooden deck.
Is this not the perfect location for the social event of the season?
