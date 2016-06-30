These 10 amazing staircases will leave you awestruck

A staircase in today's language is far more than a mere practical tool to get you from one plane to the next. If you ever believed that stairs cannot be more than simply functional, you have yet to see the projects we have to show to you today.
You can position a staircase in a creative architectural space with a striking role. All this, of course, require good ideas designed by talented professionals like those you'll find here in homify. To show some amazing ideas in which simple staircases were transformed into beautiful and decorative elements, we bring you a set of 10 stairs found in projects around the world that have both a creative idea and great architect in common.
So follow us on this journey and take us up on our invitation to walk throught the environments below. In all of them, you will surely find innovative and creative concepts that will change your own conceptions of stairs in the house. Check out these beautiful ideas and be inspired!
We kick off our list with this spectacular storage idea! No longer does the space under your staircase have to be unusable and unused. This concept clearly illustrates how you can creatively solve two issues at once. The first being the removal of dead space in the home, the second, literally creating more space where you can store items!
This concept is also very appropriate to the specific space in the home. Since this area is found in the entrance hall of the home, the storage space can be used for coats and shoes taken off as inhabitants enter the home. Is this clever or what?
This creation is a beautiful idea that the designers, Railing London, simply called: open laminated glass and tempered staircase. However, we can see here that the absence of a guardrails makes this look like a floating staircase!
The glass steps were structured directly on the wall, taking advantage of the presence of white in the surroundings to magnify the clar effect of the glass. On the wall, lighting with LED lamps mark the transition space. The choice of elements of wood around the staircase give a very elegant and beautiful look to the environment.
This spiral staircase is proof that certain designs are created with the view of immortality. The classic combination of wooden steps with the addition of the black colour can provide an excellent composition in any space, ensuring an elegant and beautiful result.
For these details in black to be fully utilised, the surrounding environment was decorated with elements in light colors, such as wooden floors and white walls. The wallpaper in the background mimics the a brick wal and adds a touch of the industrial to the scene.
This modern staircase is set behind beautiful glass walls and large skylights, making full use of natural light to enhance the accuracy of the structural lines. It is amazing how the strokes in black colour and the delicacy of the staircase give an impressive result for the environment.
Although the staircase is structured with the presence of few steps, the whole feature is simply charming with a gorgeous set around the glass pieces. It was a touch of pure genius from the architects to simply leave the space open to the stunning environment.
If you want a modern house, minimalism and artistic features are certainly prerequisites. This is often accompanied by the presence of geometric elements in the decor, which we see in all the contemporary interior designs. This staircase can be the perfect addition to such a space!
At the base of this elegant wooden staircase, the stair treads are built up on one another in a manner which creates a strong progressive rhythm. The addition of the LED lighting between the treads give the wood a beautiful, warm glow, which also serves to enhance the overall image of the ensemble. The stunning result is modern and charming.
When we have too much natural light in space, we must compose the decoration so that the reflections of light do not affect the sensitivity of the eyes. If you wish to use darker colours in your staircase environment, the combination with plenty of natural light will do the trick!
This industrial-style staircase we see here in this image was complemented with a glass balustrade, ensuring a sense of integration between the spaces. The simplicity of the lines and their perpendicular position with respect to other glass plates presented in the ceiling, make the environment look like a beautiful art gallery.
In addition to the modern ideas which give staircases an incredible decorative character, we still need to acknowledge and enjoy the natural movements that more traditional fixtures bring to a home.
When possessing a distinct curve, staircases have a special charm that deserves to be flaunted. At this point, the big secret is knowing how to work with the lines of the guardrail, as we can see in this beautiful setting. Arriving at the top floor, we see how the handrails seem to meet, which results in an artfully designed environment.
In this design, we can see the beautiful marriage of rustic elements and modern technology. This is surely an interesting and innovative space! Here we also find an idea which you can easily add to your own home: LED lighting along the wall following the shape of the stair treads. The result is quite magical, and certainly attractive to all who sees it!
The process of transforming the stair environment into something more than just a transition between two spaces, does not always have to involve complex ideas.
In this image, we note the use of the stairway as visual access points to the frames distributed on the walls of the area. The pieces framed in a dark tone give a great contrast with the elements in a lighter colour. On the roof, a set of skylights in rectangular format offers complementary lighting that skilfully enhances the light tones below. The result is simple and inspiring!
We end off our list of creative stair ideas with another storage option. We thought it would be fitting to bookend this ideabook with most functional options, as space is very valuable in our modern lives, and the more storage space we can gain, the better!
This option is elegant and unimposing. Everyone needs shelves in their lives, and we never seem to have enough of them! Here this shelving section is installed below the stairs to make full use of the available space. This area can be used as a library, shelf space for decorative items you wish to exhibit, or simply general storage. The options are endless!