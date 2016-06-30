These 10 amazing staircases will leave you awestruck

A staircase in today's language is far more than a mere practical tool to get you from one plane to the next. If you ever believed that stairs cannot be more than simply functional, you have yet to see the projects we have to show to you today.

You can position a staircase in a creative architectural space with a striking role. All this, of course, require good ideas designed by talented professionals like those you'll find here in homify. To show some amazing ideas in which simple staircases were transformed into beautiful and decorative elements, we bring you a set of 10 stairs found in projects around the world that have both a creative idea and great architect in common.

So follow us on this journey and take us up on our invitation to walk throught the environments below. In all of them, you will surely find innovative and creative concepts that will change your own conceptions of stairs in the house. Check out these beautiful ideas and be inspired!