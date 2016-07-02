Your browser is out-of-date.

​A Stylish Home For The Elderly Residents

Winkelbungalow FILOU, Mihm Thermohaus
Here on homify, we pride ourselves on treating you to a vast range of different homes; from majestic mansions to modest garden cottages.

But in addition to looking beautiful, a home, obviously, needs to be practical as well. Whether it’s location or building materials, the house which you call a home has to be flexible in terms of your particular lifestyle. And what if your lifestyle happens to include not being very mobile or as agile as you used to be?

Today on homify 360°, we discover a modern little abode which, although quite charming and beautiful, is the perfect spot for the more elderly clientele. 

Take a look!

A charming facade

From the outside, the house doesn’t look much different from your typical neighbourhood home – which is exactly the point. But don’t count this residence as a drab and dull space – on the contrary, it features a very modern layout, a tranquil palette of colours, and a healthy dose of solar panels (so you know it’s not only elderly friendly, but amicable to the environment too). 

In search of expert architects? Be sure to have a look at our wide range here on homify.

Adequate freshness

Just because you’re not as mobile or energetic as you used to be, doesn’t mean you need to be cooped up indoors all day long. That is exactly why this home features a spacious little balcony that allows its more mature residents to have a comfy sit-down while enjoying the surrounding lawn and garden. 

Just imagine a few stylish furniture pieces adorning that space.

Easy access

Here on homify, we love a decadent staircase – yet although they are beautiful to look at, one needs a certain amount of strength to enjoy them. This house does not present that problem at all, for a ramp ensures easy and quick access to the front door.  

Just look at that front facade – stylish and peaceful, yet it presents ample opportunity in case the owners decide to zhoosh it up a little. A neat little front garden? Some elegant fencing alongside the ramp? What do you think can spice up that front entrance ever so slightly?

Practical touches

Aside from solar panels and heated flooring (to ensure warm and comfy interiors during winter), what are other clever and practical ideas to make a house perfect for the elderly? 

• A flat floor throughout the house, cancelling out the need for stairs. 

• No slippery surfaces. 

• Sufficient seating options, including outside areas such as the balcony/terrace.  

• Adequate lighting fixtures.  

• As few tripping hazards as possible.  

• Strong elements and surfaces which can offer support (such as railings). 

And wouldn’t you know it, it would seem this house offers all of the above!

What else can you think of?

Easy to use

Whether we’re young and lively or older and more relaxed, nature still comes calling regularly. So, best to opt for a bathroom that makes answering nature’s calls as easy and comfortable as possible – such as with the adjoining handrails shown above. 

Speaking of old… take a look at how to go about: Modernising the décor of an old house.

Before and After: From Rundown to Intriguing
Practical? Lacking something? Tell us what you think about this house in our comments section below.

No, Thanks