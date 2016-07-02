​A Stylish Home For The Elderly Residents

Here on homify, we pride ourselves on treating you to a vast range of different homes; from majestic mansions to modest garden cottages.

But in addition to looking beautiful, a home, obviously, needs to be practical as well. Whether it’s location or building materials, the house which you call a home has to be flexible in terms of your particular lifestyle. And what if your lifestyle happens to include not being very mobile or as agile as you used to be?

Today on homify 360°, we discover a modern little abode which, although quite charming and beautiful, is the perfect spot for the more elderly clientele.

Take a look!