The Coolest Country House!

Johannesburg architects Nieuwoudt Architects are experts when it comes to sleek design and cutting-edge architecture in the local industry.

Today at homify, we are going to look at one of their homes, which features a country look and feel as well as panoramic views of the surrounds. Modern design meets classic beauty in this fabulous, functional and inviting home.

Nick Love once said, Two things revolutionised life: moving to the countryside and falling in love.

Today we will not only witness how beautiful this country style home is, but we will fall in love with it too!