A country house with a beautiful interior

Projects in which old buildings are transformed beyond recognition and given a new life are some of the most interesting. Today you are in for just such an exciting adventure in Germany, because we are dealing with a design dating from 1840!
This building was declared a national monument and was to remain in a constant colour to maintain the style of Hamburg, in which it is located. Unfortunately, a fire caused by construction methods broke several of these plans. This has allowed the modernisation of the structure on a larger scale.
Despite this all of this renewal, the talented architects have kept the charm of the ancient walls. As for the interior, it successfully combines the modern and classic.
Be inspired and get to a more detailed study of all the features of this project!
The highlight of the design of this house can certainly be attributed to the Prussian wall. It is represented in the structure of brick and wood elements. After the fire it was decided to open one of the walls by means of modern glazing. With a team of professionals, the house has a new and very beautiful thatched roof, which blends wonderfully with all other construction details.
From the garden you find yourself in a cosy space with a new glazing. The combination of white walls and painted beams provides a beautiful, unusual interior. Note the luxurious semi-open plan with a wide corridor, which is successfully used for the home library. Dark wooden floor contrasts beautifully with the white colour all around. It can be estimated that this rustic style is at its very best!
The kitchen design and bathroom were a problem. Experts decided to bet on a modern solution.
The space in this modern interior is organized around a large island, which hosts a large part of the household appliances. The wooden table and shelves are in perfect harmony with the strict metal lines.
This photo shows a real dream of a vacation in the countryside! The dining room interior is decorated with old chairs that successfully combines with new furniture. Just look at this wonderful effect created by the new stylized antique furniture.
Around the table, two longitudinal benches-boxes area flaunted, which can still be found in many rural houses. For convenience, they are placed on top of the soft cushions. Fresh flowers in a ceramic jug emphasize the romantic atmosphere of this room.
Looking at the photo above, we would never have guessed that we are in a building from the first half of the nineteenth century! Wood is wonderfully combined with glass, creating an unmatched ensemble. Such a staircase design will appeal to lovers of classical forms, and adherents of unusual solutions.
At the end of our excursion, we offer to pay attention to the attic. As mentioned above, the roof was replaced, but the wooden beams reminiscent of the history of this place, remains. Modern lighting, in turn, is a kind of focus that emphasizes the spirit of the present time. The ambiance of this house will help all of its inhabitants to be in harmony and good mood every day.
