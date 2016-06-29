A country house with a beautiful interior

Projects in which old buildings are transformed beyond recognition and given a new life are some of the most interesting. Today you are in for just such an exciting adventure in Germany, because we are dealing with a design dating from 1840!

This building was declared a national monument and was to remain in a constant colour to maintain the style of Hamburg, in which it is located. Unfortunately, a fire caused by construction methods broke several of these plans. This has allowed the modernisation of the structure on a larger scale.

Despite this all of this renewal, the talented architects have kept the charm of the ancient walls. As for the interior, it successfully combines the modern and classic.

Be inspired and get to a more detailed study of all the features of this project!