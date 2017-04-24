DIY/Home improvement: How to Decorate a House from Scratch

When moving into a new house that is free of clutter, appliances and furniture, you may feel overwhelmed by the interior design possibilities. Decorating a home is not an easy task, but with some clever choices, moderate and classic design and even some custom made features, your new home can look and feel comfortable, inviting and so welcoming. This Ideabook will help you create a relaxing and functional home that is perfectly decorated from scratch. Our interior designers have looked at easy ways to incorporate your personal style into the home too, so let’s get started.