DIY/Home improvement: How to Decorate a House from Scratch

When moving into a new house that is free of clutter, appliances and furniture, you may feel overwhelmed by the interior design possibilities. Decorating a home is not an easy task, but with some clever choices, moderate and classic design and even some custom made features, your new home can look and feel comfortable, inviting and so welcoming. This Ideabook will help you create a relaxing and functional home that is perfectly decorated from scratch. Our interior designers have looked at easy ways to incorporate your personal style into the home too, so let’s get started.
This blank slate home has some of its own characteristics that should be considered, such as the parquet flooring, wooden beams and classic style. However, this old fashioned inspired home can have a modern appearance and it is much easier to decorate a home from scratch then you could imagine. Now let’s have a look at some of the modern changes that have been included.
These old elements along with some modern furniture and simple colours has created a fantastic open plan dining room. Although the room has an industrial appearance, the wooden beams maintain the warm and cosy personality of the existing interior structure.
This bedroom is in need of a coat of paint and some new life, while the recessed bookshelf makes for an interesting and out of date surprise for the homeowners.
The bedroom now has a welcoming and attractive quality, while the old shelf fits in perfectly and has become a functional part of the design. It’s amazing what some colour and a good coat of paint can do to instantly upgrade a room. If you need more tips, then: This is how to decorate your first home together.
This room has a lot of décor issues to be considered, including the fact that there is too much wood in the design. Wood has been used from the ceiling to the floor, which adds no style to the room.
The problem of too much wood has been solved with the introduction of some colour and stylish pieces to the space. The old wooden walls have been transformed and now the room looks attractive and inviting.
The exterior of this home is in need of an inviting and welcoming facelift too.
Simple adjustments have been made to the exterior to create this functional and attractive entrance. It’s amazing what some perfectly placed plants and lighting can do to the décor of the exterior. This entrance now exudes charm and character.