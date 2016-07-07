8 Cool, Creative and Ideal Wall Materials

There are many ways to make your home more stylish, from adding colourful accents, interesting furniture and feature art, but in this edition of homify, we will help you find attractive and modern wall décor to suit your modern home. This means that your old walls that were all-white, or have been painted in some bright shades that no longer match your interior can now look great again. It may require some unique choices or unusual ideas, but your home will definitely look more attractive as a result. We've consulted some experts to help compile this list of classic and contemporary wall material ideas.
The first home décor example we look at is suitable particularly for the exterior. Fibre cement panels are an excellent choice for their durability and weather resistance. These panels also aid in insulation, while improving the acoustic comfort of the home too. It’s modern and truly unique.
Plastic is another fantastic, inexpensive and durable wall décor option that is great for the interior, while the options are either PVC or vinyl, the variety of colours and shapes available make this a versatile choice. These panels are quick and easy to install too.
Wood is a classic and popular décor choice for the home and can be used in modern or traditional interiors. Wood creates a warm and cosy interior that is durable and comfortable.
Another great option for the interior is wall panels made from moisture-resistant Medium Density Fibreboard (MDF). This is a great décor solution for a living room as it creates an old fashioned 3D design that is easy to clean and maintain.
Glass plays an important role in modern architecture, but utilising glass for walls is a great option as it doesn’t limit the light between spaces, but still offers the division of space. There are variety of types available from transparent to translucent and even opaque for all interior requirements.
Update those boring kitchen or bathroom tiles with this funky molded tile option. It protects against water vapour, while looking attractive and unusual too. It’s a personal style choice that can make for a more interesting interior.
Natural stone exudes charm and elegance making it a great wall décor option for modern and rustic homes. It’s versatile and is available in a variety of colours to suit any interior, while also being easy to clean, durable and unique.
These concrete panels are another awesome décor option, they are made from gypsum which is eco-friendly, while also being additionally reinforced with concrete slabs. It’s a minimalist design option that is stylish and sophisticated while also being easy to maintain. How about some: Floor Styles that Stand Out!