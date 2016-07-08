The Scandinavian Home That Simmers

Johannesburg architects, Nieuwoudt Architects, know how to add a bit of Scandinavian style to South African culture. In fact, today, we are going to see how this kind of design fits in so beautifully with local style.
Modern with clean lines and cutting-edge design, this is a home that would suit a family, a couple or a single person, just because its so flexible, so adaptable and so gorgeous.
We are also going to see how neutral materials, tones and colours can come together in perfect harmony to create the ultimate modern home.
Let's go and see how local and foreign design integrates into a beautiful architectural structure!
From the first image that see of this sleek and modern home, we can see just how impressive it is. Even though it isn't an incredibly large home, it is very chic and visually appealing!
The one-storey home opens up onto a beautiful garden, with a seamless transition between the interior and the exterior.
We can see that the designers have gone for very subtle, warm and earthy tones including grey, white and a light sandy wood. These materials allow the home to blend naturally into the surrounds, without compromising on the sophistication or edge.
Remember that Scandinavian style is defined by the right amount of light and colour as well as a balance between functionality and shape. While often it's thought to be modern and stark, in this image we can see just how warm and inviting it truly is.
If we examine this home a little bit closer, we can see how elegant and chic this home truly is.
In this image, we come to the stairs that lead into the home, which run parallel to a modern and classy wooden facade. This wooden piece breaks up the grey used throughout the rest of this space, creating a lighter and more aesthetically pleasing look and feel.
Can you see how the designers have added a long, narrow rectangle window at knee-height in this wooden facade? This acts as a window, but still offers the home privacy.
If you like how the designers have used wood here, have a look at this: Home made of wood and wonder.
Every home needs a spacious patio or balcony where the residents can enjoy the South African sunshine, read a book or have a nap on a comfortable patio chair.
In this image, we can see how the designers have used a grey floor for the patio floor, keeping within the exterior look and feel. They've also chosen a spot that is full of sunshine, yet thanks to the trees offers some shade.
This space offers plenty room for dining outside, relaxing in some loungers or even catching some sunshine on a deck chair. The doors between the interior and the exterior fold back into the wall, opening the interior up onto the exterior. This creates a much larger living area!
What patio furniture would you add to this space to make it more homely and personal?
Scandinavian style translates beautifully into a backyard design, even in South Africa.
In this image, we can see how the home integrates perfectly into the back garden. A little plunge pool features in the terrace—a perfect little spot for cooling down, relaxing in the sun and playing water games like Marco Polo!
The pool terrace opens up onto the garden, where there is a manicured garden and beautiful trees. Again we can see how the home blends into the natural surrounds so perfectly. Fit this space with a few deck chairs and a braai and you have the perfect outdoor area!
