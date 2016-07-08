The Scandinavian Home That Simmers

Johannesburg architects, Nieuwoudt Architects, know how to add a bit of Scandinavian style to South African culture. In fact, today, we are going to see how this kind of design fits in so beautifully with local style.

Modern with clean lines and cutting-edge design, this is a home that would suit a family, a couple or a single person, just because its so flexible, so adaptable and so gorgeous.

We are also going to see how neutral materials, tones and colours can come together in perfect harmony to create the ultimate modern home.

Let's go and see how local and foreign design integrates into a beautiful architectural structure!