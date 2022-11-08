How an Old Maid's Quarters Transforms into a Cosy and Functional Airbnb

Every designer has a project that defines them or marks a turning point in their career. The project featured here plays a similar role for the professionals at Elcharis Design, a Johannesburg-based interior design firm. When the founder decided to take on the project, it was primarily a means to get a new source of income to meet the additional expenses of moving into a new house. The client wanted to renovate an old cottage that had not been used for a long time. It was an old maid's quarters with no kitchen. The bathroom was dated, and the room was old and musty, almost like an abandoned dwelling.
After seeing the place, the designer came up with the idea of converting it into an Airbnb rental unit, providing interior design ideas, which the client accepted. All that remained was to find a contractor to execute the designs, which happened shortly afterwards. The project was completed just before the Covid-19 pandemic. Seeing the result gave the founder confidence in her design skills. During the pandemic, she closed her previous business and upskilled with a diploma in interior design. After completion, she set up Elcharis Design to improve existing spaces' functionality and make non-functional spaces functional.
Let's tour the new Airbnb to see how functional design transformed the old unused space into a cosy and practical rental unit.
The lack of light was one of the drawbacks of the old quarters. It gave the space a dull look, and the lack of light and ventilation gave the place a musty smell. In the new design, the designer used a light palette with tones such as light blue and white to improve the brightness of the space. The high windows were left without curtains to allow natural light to fill the space.
Instead of cluttering the room with too much furniture or accessories, functionality was the primary focus. A single bed, a bedside table, a wardrobe, and a desk are the only pieces of furniture in the bedroom. A patterned duvet adds splashes of colour, while the rug is a cosy touch, adding visual texture to enhance the overall look.
The small room at the entrance was converted into a sitting room. Here too, the designer kept the palette light to improve natural lighting and to keep the space uncluttered. A single sofa and a coffee table are the only pieces of furniture in the sitting area. The television and a shelf for the accessories were mounted on the wall to save space. The rug, a dry floral arrangement, and patterned artwork on the wall enhance the cosiness of the area.
The open space layout of the sitting room has a tiny kitchenette installed along the wall separating the space from the bath. The kitchenette has essential appliances to provide guests with basic comforts. A microwave on the shelf and an electric kettle on the countertop allow for reheating food and making hot beverages. A washing machine and a small refrigerator are tucked neatly under the counter to save space.
A narrow passageway keeps the bath out of sight from the sitting area and kitchenette. Yet, it's just a few steps away from the bedroom, located off the sitting area.
The bath carries the same light colour palette as the rest of the space, with practical grey ceramic tiles contrasted by the visual texture of mosaic tiles in the border and the shower area. Besides a window that provides light and ventilation to the small space, a mirror with a white frame reflects the light and space to create the impression of amplitude.
Elcharis Interior Design focuses on eliminating functional pain points in a space, whether a home or an office. In the simple yet practical design of the Airbnb rental, the professionals highlight how functionality can make a space more liveable and cosier. They help clients identify their preferred design style and manage the entire project from start to finish, including design conceptualisation, sourcing, and purchasing materials, within the budget. The team follows the principles of integrity and excellence, ensuring their clients get the best possible result from the designed space.