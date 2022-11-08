How an Old Maid's Quarters Transforms into a Cosy and Functional Airbnb

Every designer has a project that defines them or marks a turning point in their career. The project featured here plays a similar role for the professionals at Elcharis Design, a Johannesburg-based interior design firm. When the founder decided to take on the project, it was primarily a means to get a new source of income to meet the additional expenses of moving into a new house. The client wanted to renovate an old cottage that had not been used for a long time. It was an old maid's quarters with no kitchen. The bathroom was dated, and the room was old and musty, almost like an abandoned dwelling.

After seeing the place, the designer came up with the idea of converting it into an Airbnb rental unit, providing interior design ideas, which the client accepted. All that remained was to find a contractor to execute the designs, which happened shortly afterwards. The project was completed just before the Covid-19 pandemic. Seeing the result gave the founder confidence in her design skills. During the pandemic, she closed her previous business and upskilled with a diploma in interior design. After completion, she set up Elcharis Design to improve existing spaces' functionality and make non-functional spaces functional.

Let's tour the new Airbnb to see how functional design transformed the old unused space into a cosy and practical rental unit.