Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Good riddance! 6 tips for an organised home

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
LOOK Kaminofen, RIKA Innovative Ofentechnik GmbH RIKA Innovative Ofentechnik GmbH Modern living room Black
Loading admin actions …

A tidy and neat house never goes unappreciated. Good organisation makes daily life easier and more enjoyable. Because this is not always easy, due to a lack of time or perhaps through ignorance, we’re here to give you some tips so that your home is cleaned. 

Nowadays we invest a lot in our homes when it comes to furnishing and decoration, and it will be a tragedy for that to be lost because the house is always messy. In this ideabook you will find ways to make your home look neat in no time at all.

Begin with the corridor

Sfeervol wonen, Jolanda Knook interieurvormgeving Jolanda Knook interieurvormgeving Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Jolanda Knook interieurvormgeving

Jolanda Knook interieurvormgeving
Jolanda Knook interieurvormgeving
Jolanda Knook interieurvormgeving

A good beginning means a task is already half done, is a refrain we often hear. A good tip is to begin in the hallway of your home for proper organisation. One idea is to designate a space in the front where you can set a table or cabinet for your keys and other important things. This is the perfect space to place things you do not wish to lose. Another great tip is to put down a basket for leaflets and other unwanted mail. If it is full, you can bring it straight to the recycling bin and avoid unnecessary clutter to fill your home.

Create a schedule

LOOK Kaminofen, RIKA Innovative Ofentechnik GmbH RIKA Innovative Ofentechnik GmbH Modern living room Black
RIKA Innovative Ofentechnik GmbH

RIKA Innovative Ofentechnik GmbH
RIKA Innovative Ofentechnik GmbH
RIKA Innovative Ofentechnik GmbH

If you have to do different chores on one day, it is useful to create a schedule. If you agree with yourself that certain tasks will not take longer than, say, 20 minutes, you can be sure to still leave time for other things. A task schedule is thus the perfect way to ensure that you have enough time for all of your chores, with some extra time left to spend in leisure.

Wash as often as possible

BJN, Och_Ach_Concept Och_Ach_Concept Rustic style bathroom
Och_Ach_Concept

Och_Ach_Concept
Och_Ach_Concept
Och_Ach_Concept

Laundry is such a big job that if you do not do it consistently, it starts to accumulate in enormous amounts. There are several disadvantages to procrastinating. Firstly, you’ll never have all your clothes at your disposal. Secondly, such a huge mountain is not a pretty sight, and thirdly, it is very discouraging to be greeted by such a heavy load of laundry which lies ahead. The more there is, the less motivation you have to get started. So if you wash consistently and clear the mountain to be as small as possible, all will go well.

Even the dishes

Aanbouw en renovatie van 2-onder-1-kapper met ruime woonkeuken met kookeiland, gietvloer en luxe aluminium vouwschuifpui, van Os Architecten van Os Architecten Modern kitchen
van Os Architecten

van Os Architecten
van Os Architecten
van Os Architecten

The same goes for a little dishwashing. Cleaning is only a little trouble after every meal with the dishwasher or by hand-washing. If you let your kitchen become a mess only a couple of times, the threshold to start washing it will increase.

Make a plan for each day

The Post, Wiel Arets Architects Wiel Arets Architects Modern style bedroom
Wiel Arets Architects

Wiel Arets Architects
Wiel Arets Architects
Wiel Arets Architects

A well organized and house can be made or broken by the planning which goes into it. If you keep yourself accountable and maintenance is consistent, it all becomes a lot easier. So, for example, you can tell yourself that you’ll be washing the windows on Monday, vacuuming the house Tuesday, Wednesday the bathroom and cleaning the toilet, washing day on Thursday, and Friday errands and a big clean-up lap. Doing one thing a day is not very time-consuming and you have a fine house the whole week round.

Try to have fun

homify Nursery/kid’s room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Finally, it is important to have a little fun in what you do. If everything you do in the household is a punishment, you will see that you begrudge it every time. It will take you longer to finish, and the results will be far less. So, try to have a little fun. Put your favourite music on loud, and try to build in a game element by, for example, trying to vacuum the entire house half a minute faster than the previous week. This way, you can combine the chores with the necessary pleasure and fun.

For more ideas, take a look at this: Simple guide to home organisation.

Before and after: 5 Pools Transformed!
Are you ready to get your home organised yet?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks