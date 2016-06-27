Good riddance! 6 tips for an organised home

A tidy and neat house never goes unappreciated. Good organisation makes daily life easier and more enjoyable. Because this is not always easy, due to a lack of time or perhaps through ignorance, we’re here to give you some tips so that your home is cleaned.
Nowadays we invest a lot in our homes when it comes to furnishing and decoration, and it will be a tragedy for that to be lost because the house is always messy. In this ideabook you will find ways to make your home look neat in no time at all.
A good beginning means a task is already half done, is a refrain we often hear. A good tip is to begin in the hallway of your home for proper organisation. One idea is to designate a space in the front where you can set a table or cabinet for your keys and other important things. This is the perfect space to place things you do not wish to lose. Another great tip is to put down a basket for leaflets and other unwanted mail. If it is full, you can bring it straight to the recycling bin and avoid unnecessary clutter to fill your home.
If you have to do different chores on one day, it is useful to create a schedule. If you agree with yourself that certain tasks will not take longer than, say, 20 minutes, you can be sure to still leave time for other things. A task schedule is thus the perfect way to ensure that you have enough time for all of your chores, with some extra time left to spend in leisure.
Laundry is such a big job that if you do not do it consistently, it starts to accumulate in enormous amounts. There are several disadvantages to procrastinating. Firstly, you’ll never have all your clothes at your disposal. Secondly, such a huge mountain is not a pretty sight, and thirdly, it is very discouraging to be greeted by such a heavy load of laundry which lies ahead. The more there is, the less motivation you have to get started. So if you wash consistently and clear the mountain to be as small as possible, all will go well.
The same goes for a little dishwashing. Cleaning is only a little trouble after every meal with the dishwasher or by hand-washing. If you let your kitchen become a mess only a couple of times, the threshold to start washing it will increase.
A well organized and house can be made or broken by the planning which goes into it. If you keep yourself accountable and maintenance is consistent, it all becomes a lot easier. So, for example, you can tell yourself that you’ll be washing the windows on Monday, vacuuming the house Tuesday, Wednesday the bathroom and cleaning the toilet, washing day on Thursday, and Friday errands and a big clean-up lap. Doing one thing a day is not very time-consuming and you have a fine house the whole week round.
Finally, it is important to have a little fun in what you do. If everything you do in the household is a punishment, you will see that you begrudge it every time. It will take you longer to finish, and the results will be far less. So, try to have a little fun. Put your favourite music on loud, and try to build in a game element by, for example, trying to vacuum the entire house half a minute faster than the previous week. This way, you can combine the chores with the necessary pleasure and fun.
