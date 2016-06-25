Ideas to save space in the bathroom

A bathroom is designed for comfort, there is no doubt about that. This has been the intention for this type of room from the start. Although contemporary bathroom designs have high aesthetic value, you simply cannot rely on the attractive appearance of luxury, but should allow for the area to feel comfortable on the inside.
If we talking about saving space, however, practical design is becoming the most appropriate. Don’t be afraid, though, you won’t have to give up the elegant appearance for mere reliance on practical design. You can still get a sophisticated and stylish design through the adaptation of the units, according to the ownership of the space.
You can achieve your goal of saving space in the bathroom design through the selection of small units just like those in the picture, where even a small wash basin can house a unit below which is large enough to store important tools. Reliance on white is another feature in this bathroom, where it gives a very spacious impression.
In the bathroom, you will observe how far versatility can take you to exploit the space’s practical design, without losing the touch of elegance and sophistication. In this image, the design has tentatively adopted a white colour to give a sense of spaciousness, with selected bathroom facilities only in small sizes commensurate with practical use and without exaggeration.
A traditional unit has here been replaced by the bath unit hanging from the ceiling shower, which is well-suited to a practical design for the bathroom, especially within a small area.
Is there a rule regarding a bathroom having a bath? Of course not! Well, not in our day and age. If you own a small bath, you can dispense with the tub and replace it with one of those modern designs, building a model of a closed glass shower, as it is in the picture. Here, the designer was able to provide enough space to move freely inside the bathroom.
This room also relied on a practical design when choosing the wash basin, which is only suitable for storing towels. The designers went with this option instead of an exaggerated, luxury design that would devour the small bathroom space.
Why are traditional bathroom units necessary? For example, in this design, the architects have gotten rid of both the bathtub and an accompanying storage unit below the basin. Instead, we see a beautiful shower with hanging storage space. The use of glass also makes the room feel much larger and expansive. With this design, a narrow bathroom space is transformed into a spacious and comfortable area.
You can always adapt the modular design of your bathroom in proportion to the squares and the corners, and never be afraid to resort to new forms of non-conventional designs, as long as they help you to save space without impacting on the aesthetic value.
In this bathroom, although the area is small, the creativity in the provision and adaptation of spaces is evident in its design. If you consider the geometric form taken by the unit associated with the storage below the basin, you can see that has helped to provide a wide area that allows to move comfortably inside the bathroom. If left in the traditional form of the rectangle, it would have devoured the space in front of the door, and would not allow one to enter the bathroom.
Even where angles are not clear-cut, it can still be exploited. Despite the oblique angle of the roof of the bathroom, the designer has used the available space beneath it to install the bath, since you will not need to stand in this area and therefore the low ceiling would not bother you.
The designer also took advantage of those concealed areas next to the bath and a small corner behind the door, and put the wash basin, erasing the storage unit accompanying it, and replaced them with hanging shelves to store toiletries.
We can see how cleverly designed this house was—a small space located down a triangular dome, creating the bottom of a great plunge pool and accompanied by a set of shelves to store toiletries. This provides enough space to move freely between the bath, basin, and bidets, but this would not have been possible without exploiting those small spaces.
Here we can see how the design provides for the exploitation of space through the adaptation of the corners. Every section of this room has its own function, and nothing goes to waste. We can even see how the basin counter is contoured to suit the space better, and it is higligted by the repeated use of wood on the ceiling and other furniture element.
A cupboard in the wall! Is there a better way than this to save space? If your bathroom has a wall thickness which is appropriate, you can add more volume to the space, and add a cupboard in the wall, giving your bathroom a sense of comfort during use.
This bathroom’s design has been relying on all tips to save space, by dispensing with the bath and replacing it with a hanging wall unit, as well as relying on the basin and the small storage unit which accompanies it. Aesthetically, we can also see how this room is held together with colour.
If you are now on a role with ideas for your own bathroom, take a look at: How you can save time and money renovating it.