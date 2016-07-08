Why you should build a house for two generations!

With globalisation, many of us moving to different cities for work opportunities, family members emigrating and our children going off to university, many of us don't think about investing in a home that will serve the future generations—our children and our children's children! We also don't think about moving in with our parents or grandparents.

In the old days, it was very common for people to spend their entire lives in one home and to then even end up having their children grow up in these homes. People often lived with their grandparents and their children all at the same time. There were many good reasons for this!

Today, at homify, we are going to provide you with six reasons why we should go back to building a house for two or three generations. You'll be incredibly surprised and delighted by these tips!