​10 Fabulous Colours For Your Facade

When passing by a house, what is the first thing you notice? Its size? Its materials? How about how many windows it has, or the front garden?

Of course colour is one of the things your brain immediately perceives, which is why we want to focus on tonal values today. Just like colour can make a huge difference to one of your interior rooms (such as your bathroom, home office, or bedroom), so can it transform the exterior surface of your house completely.

So, with colours and exterior looks in mind, let’s take a look at 10 options that may be perfect for your house…