​10 Fabulous Colours For Your Facade

When passing by a house, what is the first thing you notice? Its size? Its materials? How about how many windows it has, or the front garden?
Of course colour is one of the things your brain immediately perceives, which is why we want to focus on tonal values today. Just like colour can make a huge difference to one of your interior rooms (such as your bathroom, home office, or bedroom), so can it transform the exterior surface of your house completely.
So, with colours and exterior looks in mind, let’s take a look at 10 options that may be perfect for your house…
Most definitely one of the favourite options for homes, regardless of style or design. Earth tones (browns and beiges) complement a house’s exterior surfaces perfectly, as it makes the physical structure either stand out from the surroundings (like a green garden), or melt it into it (such as with earth-coloured floor tiles).
If you have a soft spot for earth colours, our advice is to play with various hues to create some dynamism for your house.
Sometimes we want to add a touch of something else just to break the monotony of light colours ever so slightly. And since warm, vibrant colours should be used sparingly for exteriors, we recommend a daring tone, like dark blue.
This can make a house’s facade stand out beautifully and give it some character, as can be seen in the striking contrast achieved here.
Granted, not one of the most widespread colours used for houses, which is exactly why pink can make your house stand out from the rest.
But stay away from hot pink (unless you’re Barbie) and opt for a lighter, dusty version, such as blush-, lemonade-, or flamingo pink. This can offset most brilliantly with surrounding greens of your outside garden, as can be seen in our example above.
Grey forms part of the neutral family, meaning it is a perfect tone for a backdrop, and it goes with anything.
Combine various shades of grey to create some depth (just stop way before you reach 50), and make your front entrance one of the most renowned colours, as seen in our example.
Be sure to scope out homify’s gigantic collection of professionals – everything from architects and designers to electricians and painters…
Looking to add some energy to your facade? A warm tone is your best bet, but in small doses.
A vibrant colour such as red is best applied in select areas only and when it’s combined with a neutral tone, such as beige or grey.
Our modern house above would have looked like a joke had the entire structure been dipped in that currant red, yet since it’s in the minority and mixed with some timber, it looks most striking.
Ah, a classic choice! This colour combination is elegant, simple, and timeless; it always creates a refined contrast, and is perfect for the modern house where a linear design rules.
These two colours allow you to emphasise your house’s size and detail stunningly, adding a dramatic touch to even the simplest structure.
Forget about sunny yellow and rather envision a more dusty, subtle tone, such as golden brown. A lot of rustic-, classic, and Mediterranean-style houses flaunt this particular colour, yet nobody said a modern house can’t look stunning in this tone.
This can be a fabulous choice to make your house the eye-catching star of the street, especially if the other homes are painted in neutral tones.
Who says you can’t opt for a combination of tones? This is a clever way to add interest to a house’s various details, especially if elements such as balconies, garage doors, and front entrances want to be emphasised.
But our advice is to stick with neutral tones that are not too chaotic or loud. Grey, white, and dark blue can make for a pleasing combination without making your house look like a birthday clown.
If you want your facade’s colours to play second fiddle to something else, such as a striking front door or garden, better opt for more subtle tones. Our example above shows how stunning a timber front door can look when the adjoining walls are a soft, tranquil white. The house doesn’t suffer any drawbacks, while the door becomes a strong focal point.
If a house is small or of the minimalist style, then white tones are the best options. This will help to make the facade look clean and bright, and perhaps even more spacious.
Bear in mind that there are numerous different ‘whites’: pearl, egg shell, daisy, chiffon… when paired, one can immediately see the difference. So, if this sounds like a good option, then opt for whites that complement each other.
Ever wondered How colours influence your bedroom? Take a look at the surprising facts…