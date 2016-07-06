7 Breathtaking Homes to Adore

A home can portray our personal style and character, so why not go for a façade and architecture that is as unusual and unique as your personality? The houses in this Ideabook range from contemporary to rustic, as well as spectacular and breathtaking. Creating a comfortable home that is fun and elegant is easy with the help of homify and our team of experts. Let’s take a closer look at this seven sensational homes and be inspired!
The first home we visit has rural yet idyllic surrounding that along with its rusticstyle make for a modern yet traditional residence. The home was built from wood and stone, both natural and durable materials, while also being surrounded by gorgeous greenery.
Now this is unusual at its best! This simple structure is a great prefab style that is both modern and impressive. It’s a home that makes use of its surroundings and quality materials to add to the chic style.
This home is no doubt a true work of art, it has two floors and a stunning wooden staircase, but the pool is probably the most attractive area of this unique home. It’s a great place to enjoy the soothing water or host a party with a few close loved ones.
Just looking at this home is breathtaking, it is filled with dignity, class and functional style, while also balancing modern aesthetics with old world charm. This home offers panoramic views too, so there is never a dull moment.
This home has rustic charm as well as a strong character, but it is perfectly decorated to be at peace with its natural environment, while being eco-friendly too. It’s a great home for those that love the comforts of modern living, with beautiful mountain views.
A Mediterranean style house is a gorgeous option, it is built from perfect materials that allow the house to remain cooler during the hot days, while also remaining warmer on colder days. Stone is a great option for not only a beautiful home, but also a home that is well insulated.
While a modern home may not be the design of choice for everyone, this home makes use of its spacious grounds, modern and minimalist appeal as well as high windows to maximise the amount of natural light while also being elegant and sophisticated. Consider these: Fantastic Looks For Your Home’s Facad.