Tips to Clean 5 Common Types of Floors

Whether your flooring is carpeted, tiled, concrete, laminate or wood, each type has its own manner in which it needs to be cleaned in order to stay in a good condition for a number of years. In this Ideabook, we look at five of the most common types of flooring and the best way to keep it in tip top shape. Let’s get started so you can begin cleaning immediately.
A wooden floor in the home is a large investment to consider, but if you think about how long lasting and stylish a floor such as this can be, it is a very worth it investment. To avoid damaging your flooring always use a soft broom when sweeping, then wipe the floor to remove any stains, this can be done with a mop or cloth. However, experts have advised that it is important to check whether your detergent is usable on your floor and a pre-test to avoid stains or damage is recommended.
Laminated flooring is a great option for floors and is exceptionally easy to clean. Vacuuming will probably be the easiest way to get rid of dust and dirt, while a mop every second week is recommended. Keep your laminated floor in good condition by mixing some vinegar with soapy water to remove stains. This makes for a great flooring option in the bedroom or even the living spaces of the home.
Concrete flooring is being used in more modern homes for many spaces, it creates an industrial style interior that is contemporary and trendy. Don’t used acidic products such as vinegar, lemon and lime to clean concrete floors as they will react with the calcareous substances in the cement floor, making the top layer can dull. It is also important to avoid using harsh cleaners such as chlorine and ammonia. Clean this type of floor with just mild soap and water and your floor should be perfect.
Tiled floors are extremely easy and simple to clean, regardless of the type. Water and soap are sufficient enough to remove dirt and grime from the surface, however, if the floor is really dirty, you may want to consider using a sponge to brush with warm water and a few drops of cleaning vinegar, and this will make it look as new.
Stone flooring is extremely sensitive and requires much more care when cleaning, acidic cleaners such as vinegar and lime should be avoided, also avoid using too much water on stone floors and only target areas that have oil or fat stains, but keep the floor clean with a damp cloth and mild soap. Here are some: Great solutions for keeping your home organise.