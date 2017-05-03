Tips to Clean 5 Common Types of Floors

A wooden floor in the home is a large investment to consider, but if you think about how long lasting and stylish a floor such as this can be, it is a very worth it investment. To avoid damaging your flooring always use a soft broom when sweeping, then wipe the floor to remove any stains, this can be done with a mop or cloth. However, experts have advised that it is important to check whether your detergent is usable on your floor and a pre-test to avoid stains or damage is recommended.