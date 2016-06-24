Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The 10 most fabulous straircases

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
Spiral staircase to the mezzanine, Railing London Ltd Railing London Ltd Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Loading admin actions …

If you think that stairs are all equal and only serve as means to go up and down, it is because you've probably never encountered the right professionals. If the stairs in your house look like an empty and boring space, it is time to transform them into a single, dynamic and exciting architectural element simply by reassessing their use and conceptualisation. To give you ideas around this, we've gathered some of our favourite examples shown here especially for you. If you're about to build or remodel your staircase, you will be surprised by the new designs and materials that are opposed to the classical concepts, or give a new meaning to space. 

Sometimes a glass staircase may not be a good choice for everyone, but we are confident that we have something here that will inspire and help you think in a less conventional way to design your staircase and surprise everyone with the change.

10. Grand staircase in glass

​A single-flight cantilever staircase crafted in toughened, laminated glass Railing London Ltd Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Glass stairs,glass staircases,cantilever stairs,cantilever glass treads,floating glass stairs,floating treads,glass handrail
Railing London Ltd

​A single-flight cantilever staircase crafted in toughened, laminated glass

Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd

This creation of a staircase is a kind of master-work that these professionals have simply demonstrated. Here we have an open staircase with laminated and tempered glass. However, the absence of a guardrail makes it seem as if it is a floating staircase. 

This feature’s magnificent beauty and perfection have convinced us that it is the best way to start the tour of these 10 dream staircases. Just look at the amazing glass installation. It is more enough to convince us that we can make much of a simple stairwell.

2. Aquarium

Helical glass staircase around giant fish tank Diapo Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Diapo

Helical glass staircase around giant fish tank

Diapo
Diapo
Diapo

Wow! These stairs are really amazing, don’t you think? Here it is no longer exclusively a functional architectural element, but a real live art installation.

This amazing staircase is elliptical in shape and develops around a giant aquarium, integrating the design of the staircase to the heart of your home, and extending across the hall.

8. With nothing to hide

Primrose Hill - modern luxury kitchen featuring Porcel-Thin polished white 120x60cm porcelain tiles homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Tiles White
homify

Primrose Hill—modern luxury kitchen featuring Porcel-Thin polished white 120x60cm porcelain tiles

homify
homify
homify

This modern staircase is a stunning glass mosaic bathed in natural light to enhance the sensitivity and accuracy of its design lines. It's impressive how the team of experts managed to remove the hidden beauty in even the simplest models and materials for this type of stairs.

It's always nice to see the intrinsic characteristics of things, and often they say that what matters is what's inside. This is how professionals have managed to find beauty in reducing structures to the basics. This charming staircase is proof that conceptualism and functionality can go hand in hand.

7. Elegance in black

Spiral staircase to the mezzanine Railing London Ltd Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Railing London Ltd

Spiral staircase to the mezzanine

Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd

The glorious spiral staircase we see here is proof that certain design styles are created to be immortal. A classic combination of light wood with black metal can be integrated seamlessly into any space without losing its elegance and beauty. For something more modern, simply play around with lines, and try to reduce the elements to the basics. Nobody can resist this classic that turns any space into a fantastic and elegant area!

6. An art studio

Glass House, Martin Gardner Photography Martin Gardner Photography Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Martin Gardner Photography

Glass House

Martin Gardner Photography
Martin Gardner Photography
Martin Gardner Photography

When we have too much light in a space, we need to learn how to manage it and combine materials so they do not damage the eye with reflections. If you do not want to include something opaque, but still want to cushion the reflections of light, this is a good example of how you can make things work with glass!

This staircase is in a semi-industrial style complemented by a glass balustrade, which makes the integration of spaces much easier. The simplicity of the lines, and other crystals in a perpendicular position manages to create an environment that looks like a beautiful art gallery.

5. Cubism dream

Canford Cliffs, Poole, Dorset, David James Architects & Partners Ltd David James Architects & Partners Ltd Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd

Canford Cliffs, Poole, Dorset

David James Architects & Partners Ltd
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd
David James Architects & Partners Ltd

If you want a modern, artistic, and minimalist space, or have definitely chosen a cubist style, the design of these stairs cannot fail. While the structure of the middle of the stairs is not exactly unusual, the big difference is the last steps, and more specifically, in the lighting. This detail achieved gives a modern look and warms your staircase’s appearance. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

4. Think big

Luxury Staircase, Haldane UK Haldane UK Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Haldane UK

Luxury Staircase

Haldane UK
Haldane UK
Haldane UK

Surely you've seen one of those movies where the protagonist descends radiantly dressed down a huge staircase. Well, the big footsteps of classic films can also be brought to our home, although we will obviously need a reinterpretation to adapt such a large feature to our own home.  

Imagine going down slowly such a beautiful and elegant wooden staircase. The best part is that you can change the appearance of the stairs, simply by playing with the curves.

3. Multipurpose beauty

Traditional Cut String painted staircase with an Oak Handrail and carved Brackets., Buscott Woodworking Buscott Woodworking Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Buscott Woodworking

Traditional Cut String painted staircase with an Oak Handrail and carved Brackets.

Buscott Woodworking
Buscott Woodworking
Buscott Woodworking

When we saw these very nice stairs, with classical balustrades and an area with comfortable shelves integrated in the space below, we could not do anything but add it to our list. Not only do these stairs have a fabulous retro look, it is also perfect for a home space and could even be used to display a small collection. Beauty and comfort to perfection, don’t you think?

Take a look at some more ideas on: How you can utilise space under stairs.

2. Beyond functionality

Mermaids - A home by the sea, Trewin Design Architects Trewin Design Architects Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs White
Trewin Design Architects

Mermaids—A home by the sea

Trewin Design Architects
Trewin Design Architects
Trewin Design Architects

As we have said, you cannot consider stairs as simply functional elements that allow only access to the upper floors of the house. In fact, we have to radically change the design to obtain from it a greater advantage. A clear example is this simple design where the stairs are joined with the hall to achieve a new area in our house. 

In this case this splendid staircase, very simple in form, is transformed into a gallery where you can see the faces of the stars of the show, some are family memories, making anyone who passes by enjoy a fantastic visual journey.

1. To look

The hallway and stairs at ​the Old Hall in Suffolk Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Wood
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

The hallway and stairs at ​the Old Hall in Suffolk

Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

The lighting of stairs can be a simple element which causes a huge transformation. In this case, the light is distributed along the stairs, so it is not just a nice feature, but also a safety element. Beyond the physical characteristics that are highlighted, these stairs manage to create a warm atmosphere in an industrial and modern design, completely reinventing the concept. That's why we thought it was perfect to end our trip to discover the top 10 dream stairs!

main bathroom Progressive Design London Eclectic style bathroom
Progressive Design London

main bathroom

Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern bathroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

L'envers du décor, Pixcity Pixcity Mediterranean style bathrooms
Pixcity

Pixcity
Pixcity
Pixcity

homify Minimal style Bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Attico quartiere ostiense, zona gazometro - Roma, Formaementis Formaementis Minimal style Bathroom
Formaementis

Formaementis
Formaementis
Formaementis
​A Tiny House With A Big Attitude
Which of these ten did you like most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks