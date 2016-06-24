The 10 most fabulous straircases

If you think that stairs are all equal and only serve as means to go up and down, it is because you've probably never encountered the right professionals. If the stairs in your house look like an empty and boring space, it is time to transform them into a single, dynamic and exciting architectural element simply by reassessing their use and conceptualisation. To give you ideas around this, we've gathered some of our favourite examples shown here especially for you. If you're about to build or remodel your staircase, you will be surprised by the new designs and materials that are opposed to the classical concepts, or give a new meaning to space.
Sometimes a glass staircase may not be a good choice for everyone, but we are confident that we have something here that will inspire and help you think in a less conventional way to design your staircase and surprise everyone with the change.
This creation of a staircase is a kind of master-work that these professionals have simply demonstrated. Here we have an open staircase with laminated and tempered glass. However, the absence of a guardrail makes it seem as if it is a floating staircase.
This feature’s magnificent beauty and perfection have convinced us that it is the best way to start the tour of these 10 dream staircases. Just look at the amazing glass installation. It is more enough to convince us that we can make much of a simple stairwell.
Wow! These stairs are really amazing, don’t you think? Here it is no longer exclusively a functional architectural element, but a real live art installation.
This amazing staircase is elliptical in shape and develops around a giant aquarium, integrating the design of the staircase to the heart of your home, and extending across the hall.
This modern staircase is a stunning glass mosaic bathed in natural light to enhance the sensitivity and accuracy of its design lines. It's impressive how the team of experts managed to remove the hidden beauty in even the simplest models and materials for this type of stairs.
It's always nice to see the intrinsic characteristics of things, and often they say that what matters is what's inside. This is how professionals have managed to find beauty in reducing structures to the basics. This charming staircase is proof that conceptualism and functionality can go hand in hand.
The glorious spiral staircase we see here is proof that certain design styles are created to be immortal. A classic combination of light wood with black metal can be integrated seamlessly into any space without losing its elegance and beauty. For something more modern, simply play around with lines, and try to reduce the elements to the basics. Nobody can resist this classic that turns any space into a fantastic and elegant area!
When we have too much light in a space, we need to learn how to manage it and combine materials so they do not damage the eye with reflections. If you do not want to include something opaque, but still want to cushion the reflections of light, this is a good example of how you can make things work with glass!
This staircase is in a semi-industrial style complemented by a glass balustrade, which makes the integration of spaces much easier. The simplicity of the lines, and other crystals in a perpendicular position manages to create an environment that looks like a beautiful art gallery.
If you want a modern, artistic, and minimalist space, or have definitely chosen a cubist style, the design of these stairs cannot fail. While the structure of the middle of the stairs is not exactly unusual, the big difference is the last steps, and more specifically, in the lighting. This detail achieved gives a modern look and warms your staircase’s appearance.
Surely you've seen one of those movies where the protagonist descends radiantly dressed down a huge staircase. Well, the big footsteps of classic films can also be brought to our home, although we will obviously need a reinterpretation to adapt such a large feature to our own home.
Imagine going down slowly such a beautiful and elegant wooden staircase. The best part is that you can change the appearance of the stairs, simply by playing with the curves.
When we saw these very nice stairs, with classical balustrades and an area with comfortable shelves integrated in the space below, we could not do anything but add it to our list. Not only do these stairs have a fabulous retro look, it is also perfect for a home space and could even be used to display a small collection. Beauty and comfort to perfection, don’t you think?
As we have said, you cannot consider stairs as simply functional elements that allow only access to the upper floors of the house. In fact, we have to radically change the design to obtain from it a greater advantage. A clear example is this simple design where the stairs are joined with the hall to achieve a new area in our house.
In this case this splendid staircase, very simple in form, is transformed into a gallery where you can see the faces of the stars of the show, some are family memories, making anyone who passes by enjoy a fantastic visual journey.
The lighting of stairs can be a simple element which causes a huge transformation. In this case, the light is distributed along the stairs, so it is not just a nice feature, but also a safety element. Beyond the physical characteristics that are highlighted, these stairs manage to create a warm atmosphere in an industrial and modern design, completely reinventing the concept. That's why we thought it was perfect to end our trip to discover the top 10 dream stairs!