The 10 most fabulous straircases

If you think that stairs are all equal and only serve as means to go up and down, it is because you've probably never encountered the right professionals. If the stairs in your house look like an empty and boring space, it is time to transform them into a single, dynamic and exciting architectural element simply by reassessing their use and conceptualisation. To give you ideas around this, we've gathered some of our favourite examples shown here especially for you. If you're about to build or remodel your staircase, you will be surprised by the new designs and materials that are opposed to the classical concepts, or give a new meaning to space.

Sometimes a glass staircase may not be a good choice for everyone, but we are confident that we have something here that will inspire and help you think in a less conventional way to design your staircase and surprise everyone with the change.