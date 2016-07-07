6 Closet Types for the Newly Independent!

Both men and women have grown up hearing typical phrases from our moms: clean up your room! Your clothes are always on the floor! Fold up your clothes! Clean up your cupboard!

But when we are young, it doesn't seem to bother us too much—until we move into our homes and become independent! When we are making our own rules in our own homes, we understand the need to keep our clothes clean and tidy because it makes such a difference to our every day lives. We can get dressed quicker in the mornings and if a friend pops by, we don't have to be embarrassed by the state of our homes. We want to show the world that we can survive as a solo person!

This is why today at homify, we are going to bring you six types of closets that will help you to keep your clothes tidy, without compromising on style.