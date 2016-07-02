​The Most Beautiful House of All

We’re off to sunny Venezuela, to have a look at a house that is a whole lot of charm, mixed with a dash of modern style, added to a bit of classical design, intertwined with luxurious surfaces, sprinkled with elegance, and then wrapped up in a cheerful combination of spacious layouts and family-friendly surfaces. In short: it is perfection.
But enough boasting, see for yourself…
Doesn’t this house just seem so charming? Although we don’t want to spoil anything at this point, we will say that what is seen on the outside is entirely different than what will be discovered on the inside…
But enough with the enigmas. Don’t you just love the curved roof shingles that charmingly arc and bend towards the house? And don’t overlook the striking colour contrasts achieved here: spotless whites, warm peaches, and lush greens all make for a fabulous front entrance.
What a change. What started off as a colonial-type residence has transformed into an ultra modern creation, as seen here at the back side by the pool. Although a glimmer of curved shingles can still be seen here, it is more straight lines, clean surfaces, and flat glass panes that adorn this modern side of the house.
You may pick this back yard as your favourite spot in the whole house (with that pool, relaxing loungers, and gorgeous terrace, who wouldn’t?), but first let’s see what happens on the insides…
We’re inside, and upon first glance it is clear that the contrasting theme is in full swing. Various materials and colours offset beautifully with each other, resulting in a space that is memorable and particularly tasteful.
Pear greens and tangerine oranges; beige stone and dark wood; they all balance each other out most perfectly.
And any room that flaunts an oversized leaning wall mirror gets our vote of stylish approval!
Where the living room showed off a charming and friendly look, the dining room opted for something a bit more elegant, almost sculptural, in appearance.
The dark woods contrast not only with the crisp white fabrics of the dining chairs, but also with the transparent glass of the table. Add to that a richly woven rug and a ceiling fixture that seemingly scatters dozens of warm glows through the air, and you have a dining space that can’t be anything else but unique.
If lounging is more your habit, then why not do it in style? This very cosy room spoils us with a decadently textured stone wall, as well as a gleaming floor surface that balance each other most splendidly.
But it is the elements in-between that make all the difference: a fresh dose of sunshine streaming in through the glass doors, and those plush couches in a striking fire orange that promises endless afternoons of soothing naps.
As you can see, this room overlooks the lounging deck and pool, meaning it is the perfect spot to doze off in style after an exhausting splashing about.
Although any kitchen is the hub of the house, this pool and accompanying terrace is most definitely the social heart of this one. That pool is elongated enough for practising laps, spacious enough for the little ones’ energetic plays, and most definitely blue enough to lend a relaxing vibe to this stunning back yard.
How lovely is this kitchen! It’s true that any culinary zone needs to be both aesthetically pleasing and practical, which this kitchen seemingly conquers hands down.
Gleaming tiled floors sparkle their spaciousness, while modern granite countertops offer up ample surfaces for cooking and dish prepping. And there’s no need for stumbling around in the dark, for the illuminating ceiling light and window both ensure that a decadent dose of light accompanies the hardworking cook in this kitchen.
Most definitely one of the best family houses we’ve seen on homify!
