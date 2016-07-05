Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 Sensational Small Home Sliding Doors

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Schiebetüren / Raumteiler, Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH Sliding doors
Loading admin actions …

Using sliding doors in homes are a great way to save space and make the room seem larger and less cluttered. There are variety of options available to the modern homeowner, to make their interior more refreshing and elegant by including some fantastic doors, which will not only make a statement, but also add a personal touch. The team at homify have compiled this Ideabook with the help of interior designers, showcasing the dynamic door options to make small homes look amazing.

Sliding Cupboard Doors

Elfa Einbauschrank mit grauer Glasfüllung im Schlafzimmer, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH BedroomWardrobes & closets
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

The cupboard doors of a home don’t have to be the traditional type with swinging doors and hinges anymore, a sliding cupboard door in the bedroom is a great way to create the illusion of a spacious room, while also being available in a variety of colours and materials.

For the Entrance

Navello Oceano, Navello Navello Windows & doors Windows
Navello

Navello
Navello
Navello

The basic sliding door that allows access to the outdoor areas of the home is a great way to decorate. Consider a metal framed door with shatter proof glass for optimum longevity and style.

The Wooden One

GANNE house - sliding door STUDY CASE sas d'Architecture Kitchen
STUDY CASE sas d&#39;Architecture

GANNE house—sliding door

STUDY CASE sas d'Architecture
STUDY CASE sas d&#39;Architecture
STUDY CASE sas d'Architecture

Wooden doors have a traditional aspect that makes it unique and stylish, while creating that tropical or rustic home atmosphere that you’ve always loved.

Dojo Inspired

Schiebetüren / Raumteiler, Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH Sliding doors
Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH

Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH
Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH
Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH

These wooden framed sliding doors are a great feature in a home, and although this Dojo style door was often seen in Kung Fu movies, it doesn’t mean that it cannot make statement in your modern home too. They are versatile enough to use as room dividers, bedroom doors or even for the closet.

Barn Style Bathroom

INDUSTRIAL STYLE - Vintage Style, Rachele Biancalani Studio Rachele Biancalani Studio Industrial style windows & doors Wood Grey
Rachele Biancalani Studio

Rachele Biancalani Studio
Rachele Biancalani Studio
Rachele Biancalani Studio

The sliding bathroom door is a great concept, especially with its translucent glass design and faux wood appearance. This will save space in the bedroom and bathroom and is great for one room apartments.

Versatile

Opaque glass sliding door for access to the kitchen area MBArchitects Modern kitchen Glass Transparent
MBArchitects

Opaque glass sliding door for access to the kitchen area

MBArchitects
MBArchitects
MBArchitects

This transparent sliding door option allows for flexibility in the home by allowing the kitchen to be open plan, or closed off in situations that require some privacy. The door separates the kitchen and living room as requires and can also be perfectly hidden away when not required.

Metal

Steel resin sliding doors Ligneous Designs Living roomCupboards & sideboards
Ligneous Designs

Steel resin sliding doors

Ligneous Designs
Ligneous Designs
Ligneous Designs

The metal sliding door adds a complimentary design to this industrial style décor, while also being strong and sturdy, making it a great front door option too. From Drab To Fab: Ideas For Your Interior Doors these doors will make your home stunning again.

​The House That’s Smart About Space
Which sliding doors will suit your modern home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks