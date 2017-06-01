Your browser is out-of-date.

Woodworking: 10 Great Terrace Flooring Ideas

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
IPE HOUSE, P+0 Arquitectura P+0 Arquitectura Patios
If you've got a terrace, you might like to think about pimping it up a bit. 

A terrace is a great place to relax and unwind while soaking up the sun, but that doesn’t mean that your terrace needs to look boring and old fashioned with no charm. In fact, having a fantastic terrace with all the trims and finishes is the perfect way to be less depressed and more comfortable. Now although the seating and décor of the terrace is extremely important, the flooring choice matters just as much… the choices are endless! However, the team at homify with the help of some landscapers have narrowed down our favourites in this Ideabook, making the decision simpler for you.

1. Wood

Terrazas y césped artificial, Quercus Jardiners Quercus Jardiners Patios
Quercus Jardiners

Quercus Jardiners
Quercus Jardiners
Quercus Jardiners

A terrace flooring material that is remains a popular choice is wood, this applies to all flooring, regardless of interior or exterior. Wood exudes natural charm, while also being heat resistant, which makes it a great choice for outdoor areas that receive plenty of sun. Hardwoods are ideal, however they require regular maintenance, such as wax or oil sealing as a protection from harsh weather conditions.

2. Cobbled

Casa Salina , Viviana Pitrolo architetto Viviana Pitrolo architetto Country style garden
Viviana Pitrolo architetto

Viviana Pitrolo architetto
Viviana Pitrolo architetto
Viviana Pitrolo architetto

Although wood and stone make a great choice for the terrace floor, cobble stones create a truly rustic atmosphere. This makes it comfortable and friendly, consider pairing this beige stone floor with darker furniture for an authentic look.

3. Concrete

IPE HOUSE, P+0 Arquitectura P+0 Arquitectura Patios
P+0 Arquitectura

IPE HOUSE

P+0 Arquitectura
P+0 Arquitectura
P+0 Arquitectura

Concrete is a dynamic material that can be used in the construction of buildings, or simply to add character to flooring, and it makes an excellent choice for terrace flooring too.

4. Tiles

homify Patios Ceramic
homify

homify
homify
homify

Tiles are another popular choice for flooring inside and outside a home and with this mosaic motif, these tiles are traditional and exotic in every way.

5. Brick

Proyecto "Quinta Hunucmá", PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Patios
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

This brick floored terrace is superb, the colours of brownish red and small square shape, adds to this striking outdoor appearance and is a great way to portray Mediterranean style.

6. Natural Stone

Referenzen- Naturstein, MM NATURSTEIN GMBH MM NATURSTEIN GMBH Patios
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH

MM NATURSTEIN GMBH
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH

Now natural stone flooring is robust, striking and in demand, however, it is quite pricey too. So consider your pocket before buying into this gorgeous decorative commodity.

7. Rubber Granulate

TERRACE CHILL OUT WARCO Bodenbeläge Patios
WARCO Bodenbeläge

TERRACE CHILL OUT

WARCO Bodenbeläge
WARCO Bodenbeläge
WARCO Bodenbeläge

Rubber granulate is a modern material that is easy to install. No glue or screws are required to install this fantastic material that is sound proof, and resistant to heat and cold while being a stylish option too.

8. Gravel

MEU RANCHO CONTAINER, AD ARQUITETURA E DESIGN AD ARQUITETURA E DESIGN Patios Wood Wood effect
AD ARQUITETURA E DESIGN

AD ARQUITETURA E DESIGN
AD ARQUITETURA E DESIGN
AD ARQUITETURA E DESIGN

Gravel is made up of pieces or rock or mineral and offers a stylish and unconsolidated sediment. It would be unusual to use gravel as a terrace floor, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a great choice.

9. Textile

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The idea of using textiles for your terrace will instantly add a homely and cosy atmosphere, however, this flooring choice is recommended for indoor terraces only as exposure to rain and humidity can cause damage.

10. Combination Material

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

With so many choices available for terraces, who only wants to choose one? Combining wood, stone and concrete throughout your terrace might just be the unique style that makes your home elegant, creative and attractive. Now for: 6 Awesome Barbecue Ideas!

Home improvement: 10 garden and terrace ideas to copy
Which would be your ideal terrace flooring choice?

