Woodworking: 10 Great Terrace Flooring Ideas

If you've got a terrace, you might like to think about pimping it up a bit.

A terrace is a great place to relax and unwind while soaking up the sun, but that doesn’t mean that your terrace needs to look boring and old fashioned with no charm. In fact, having a fantastic terrace with all the trims and finishes is the perfect way to be less depressed and more comfortable. Now although the seating and décor of the terrace is extremely important, the flooring choice matters just as much… the choices are endless! However, the team at homify with the help of some landscapers have narrowed down our favourites in this Ideabook, making the decision simpler for you.