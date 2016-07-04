Your browser is out-of-date.

Before and After: The Fascinating Summer House Transformation

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
İzmir-Çeşme'de Yazlık Ev, Tuncer Sezgin İç Mimarlık Tuncer Sezgin İç Mimarlık
The home we visit today has seen both extremes, from its dishevelled appearance before, this home has experienced a major upgrade and is now modern, chic and welcoming in every way. The interior was neglected and falling apart, but with some inspirational ideas and excellent planning by the architect, this old home is now new and full of life. The renovation has made this home comfortable and liveable again, but let’s take a closer look.

Before: Wall Demolition

İzmir-Çeşme'de Yazlık Ev, Tuncer Sezgin İç Mimarlık Tuncer Sezgin İç Mimarlık
The interior walls and flooring of this home were demolished to make way for new insulation, as well as upgraded electrical and plumbing systems.

Before: The Hall

İzmir-Çeşme'de Yazlık Ev, Tuncer Sezgin İç Mimarlık Tuncer Sezgin İç Mimarlık
This first floor of this home is being updated, the kitchen, living room and entrance as well as guest bathroom are all on the list for a revamp. Insulation is a major component to the space, especially since damp has become a problem in the house.

Before: Entrance

İzmir-Çeşme'de Yazlık Ev, Tuncer Sezgin İç Mimarlık Tuncer Sezgin İç Mimarlık
The entrance to the home is in need of a makeover too, as the rotting wooden door makes the home look depressing.

Before: Exterior

İzmir-Çeşme'de Yazlık Ev, Tuncer Sezgin İç Mimarlık Tuncer Sezgin İç Mimarlık
The exterior of this home shows the impact the demolition has had on the windows and doors.

After: Entrance

İzmir-Çeşme'de Yazlık Ev, Tuncer Sezgin İç Mimarlık Tuncer Sezgin İç Mimarlık
The entrance is now elegant and tidy with all the modern elements of a perfect summer house.

After: The Hall

İzmir-Çeşme'de Yazlık Ev, Tuncer Sezgin İç Mimarlık Tuncer Sezgin İç Mimarlık
The hall is simple and neutral, ceramic tiles add a sophisticated and stylish floor, while the furniture fits into the room perfectly.

After: The Living Room

İzmir-Çeşme'de Yazlık Ev, Tuncer Sezgin İç Mimarlık Tuncer Sezgin İç Mimarlık
The staircase has been replaced with an iron profile design instead of the old white and boring stairs that featured previously. The handrails are made from high quality nickel chrome, adding a modern and shiny finish. The living room has been decorated in neutral and modern furniture, completing the design perfectly.

After: The Kitchen

İzmir-Çeşme'de Yazlık Ev, Tuncer Sezgin İç Mimarlık Tuncer Sezgin İç Mimarlık
The brand new kitchen is a great place to cook up and serve a gourmet meal and is located behind the flat screen TV unit, the lighting is simple and stylish, bringing a new dimension of light to this interior. The appliances are all metal and brand new, making this kitchen a contemporary space too, while the all-white cabinets are the perfect addition to the modern kitchen.

İzmir-Çeşme'de Yazlık Ev, Tuncer Sezgin İç Mimarlık Tuncer Sezgin İç Mimarlık
İzmir-Çeşme'de Yazlık Ev, Tuncer Sezgin İç Mimarlık Tuncer Sezgin İç Mimarlık
Before: The Upstairs Hallway

İzmir-Çeşme'de Yazlık Ev, Tuncer Sezgin İç Mimarlık Tuncer Sezgin İç Mimarlık
The main bedroom, children's rooms and bathroom are located on the top floor, but this floor is in need of an upgrade too.

After: The Upstairs Hallway

İzmir-Çeşme'de Yazlık Ev, Tuncer Sezgin İç Mimarlık Tuncer Sezgin İç Mimarlık
The hallway is now shiny and attractive, with the same grey tiles making the space elegant, the door frames have been updated too, with a modern grey finish.

Before: Bathroom 1

İzmir-Çeşme'de Yazlık Ev, Tuncer Sezgin İç Mimarlık Tuncer Sezgin İç Mimarlık
This old bathroom is in a dilapidated state.

After: Bathroom 1

İzmir-Çeşme'de Yazlık Ev, Tuncer Sezgin İç Mimarlık Tuncer Sezgin İç Mimarlık
The bathroom walls have seen a miraculous change, now coated with neutral colours from ceiling to floor. The shower is modern and elegant, while the walnut veneer bathroom cabinet perfected the decor.

Before: Guest Bathroom

İzmir-Çeşme'de Yazlık Ev, Tuncer Sezgin İç Mimarlık Tuncer Sezgin İç Mimarlık
These old, vitrified tiles in the toilet are now a thing of the past. 

After: Guest Bathroom

İzmir-Çeşme'de Yazlık Ev, Tuncer Sezgin İç Mimarlık Tuncer Sezgin İç Mimarlık
The guest bathroom is now elegant, bright and upgraded with new painted cupboards, an updated toilet, as well as marble countertops adding to the design. 

Master Bedroom

İzmir-Çeşme'de Yazlık Ev, Tuncer Sezgin İç Mimarlık Tuncer Sezgin İç Mimarlık
The simple wardrobe and dresser are modern and neutral in colour, while painted natural hardwood flooring makes the room cosy.

Girls Room

İzmir-Çeşme'de Yazlık Ev, Tuncer Sezgin İç Mimarlık Tuncer Sezgin İç Mimarlık
This headboard and dresser is stylish and adorable, making this bedroom a great space for a young girl.

Boys Room

İzmir-Çeşme'de Yazlık Ev, Tuncer Sezgin İç Mimarlık Tuncer Sezgin İç Mimarlık
The wall to ceiling headboard is truly eye catching and stylish, a great room for a young man. Before and After: New Life for a Homely Villa is another great home makeover inspiration.

Your Guide to the Perfect Wooden House
What did you think about this remarkable home upgrade?

