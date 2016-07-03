​Before and After: Revamping A Worn Out Kitchen

Tired of your kitchen space? Feeling it doesn’t have the same “oomph” it used to? Then perhaps our ‘before and after’ piece today will serve as some inspiration to guide you on the right path towards what type of renovation / changes you would like to accomplish in your culinary space.
As the hub of the home needs so much more than a stove and fridge, it is important to have a look at other well-designed kitchens in order to gather ideas and encouragement.
Let’s take a look…
Judging from these pictures taken during the renovation, one thing is clear: this remodelling is quite drastic. It’s not a simple replacement of the backsplash or changing the colour of the walls. Instead, our designers opted to rip up the floor, yank out the old cabinets, and do away with those yellow wall tiles.
Time for one last goodbye before we see the new results – this is the old kitchen before it was seized by our stylish designers. Old-fashioned, in need of change, cold, and unexciting – those are just some choice words we would use to describe this space.
Hopefully the renovation will introduce some stylish colour and pattern into this kitchen (the French are, after all, famous for their cooking).
There is only one way to find out…
Now this is more like it! Old appliances have been replaced by brand new ones. The boring countertops made room for exquisite timber-surfaced models. A sleek neutral colour palette now takes control of the space, flaunting stylish tones such as jet black and snow white, with that warm wooden tone from the countertops delightfully balanced between the two.
As we said, the French are known for being masters in the kitchen, and judging from what we’ve seen, the old kitchen didn’t leave much room for five-star dishes.
But after this elegant alteration, it would seem that high-quality meals and decadent cuisines are on their way. Not only were new appliances brought in (who could overlook that stainless steel glimmering among the white cupboards?), but ample prepping surfaces now allow for a multitude of dishes to be whipped up simultaneously.
If your kitchen inspires you to cook, then you know you’re in the right space.
Although the new kitchen is unmistakeably modern, a few vintage décor touches ensure some appeal and sparkle – not to mention colour. Mugs, dishes, and other accessories add some spice with candy reds and sky blues, as well as a charming throwback to yesteryear’s golden days.
