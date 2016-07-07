10 Beautiful Ways to Create a Rustic Kitchen!

There are endless possibilities when it comes to decor for our homes—we can let your imaginations run wild! There are just so many diverse opportunities when it comes to styles!
In today's homify ideabook, however, we are going to focus on the rustic style, which has very special characteristics, mainly because it breaks up urban style and makes a space more homely.
We are going to look at just how this style can enhance the decor in your kitchen, with the style and the function of this room complementing each other!
So let's go and look at some fantastic ideas for you to consider for your own home decor!
Rustic kitchens recreate a family atmosphere. The combination of a rustic theme with large windows that filter the natural light in along with dark wooden cabinets and polished stone counter tops are the perfect combination for ambiance!
In this kitchen design, the detail is enhanced by colours. We can see how the light-coloured walls highlight the dark mahogany wood, while giving the room a feeling of spaciousness.
Opting for a rustic style brings us back to nature as it is most commonly characterised by wood and stone. This allows us to really get innovative with simple materials because there is no doubt that when it comes to this style: less is more.
A tip that never fails to assist us in the kitchen is to use polished granite for the counter tops. This creates a very original and sophisticated look.
When you imagine a rustic kitchen, you don't have to imagine an ancient environment. It is entirely possible to use modern materials and create a rustic feel—the key is to free our imaginations!
An excellent idea is to install rough stone columns in the kitchen or a stone facade, like in this design, which works in harmony with the modern elements while still giving it that rustic twist that is great for visual impact!
Both rustic style and Mediterranean style share the characteristic of a very sunlit atmosphere, so it is typical to find large windows that allow both natural light and fresh air into the home in these designs, especially in the kitchen.
Another key element that immediately evokes a rustic ambiance, is the use of patterned ceramic throughout.
The rustic style is not a style that is casually thrown together. In fact, every detail is carefully chosen so that the aesthetic combinations complement each other fully and that the room comes together in perfect harmony.
Ideally, you want to play with various elements that are the same colour but in different shades or tones.
The great focal points in this kitchen are the lamps and the small lights embedded in the ceiling, creating elegance and sophistication. Good lighting is key to a good kitchen!
Other elements in this space include the chairs and the dark wooden cabinets, which help add a finishing touch, mixing a little bit of the eclectic in with the rustic design.
In this design, the wooden beams gives the kitchen that cottage look and feel.
The pastel walls and ceiling add a touch of tradition to the space, while the design of the windows and cabinets add a timeless ambiance that gives visual warmth, truly making it the heart of the house—as every kitchen should be!
Industrial design and rustic design use very similar materials but in this case, as we can see in the image, all of the materials are in their most natural state.
The rough brick walls work with the untouched wood, creating a unique kitchen that is visually appealing! Don't you love the splashes of colour in the form of the appliances?
Combining rustic elements with modern appliances in a contemporary home is much easier than people think. In the image, for example, we can see that the very modern black stove works very well with the more rustic design of the walls.
We got a little taste of this style before, but in this image we can really see what it looks like!
Pastels, ceramics, a bright kitchen island, decorative pieces, wooden cabinets and a patterned floor all come together to create the ultimate rustic and eclectic style. Even though there is a lot going on in this image, don't you think the final result is beautiful?
You see, rustic kitchens are simply beautiful and are so timeless that the years can pass and pass and it will still look modern and refreshing!
