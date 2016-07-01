The Ultra Sleek Summer Home

Architecture entails more than drawing a house’s layout. Factors such as cultural and geographical context also come into play, and are crucial in designing a project. For this reason, houses situated in terrains known for their hot climates all have their own unique architectural style and elements due to the geographical and cultural peculiarities of the region.
Case in point, our homify 360° discovery for today, which takes us all the way to Colombia, South America. It is here where ingenious architectural experts decided to construct a house that combines the best of two worlds: modern functionality and efficiency with laid-back and relaxing tranquillity, perfect for those breakaways we so often require.
Let’s take a look…
Upon first look, it is clear that this house is not your typical suburban structure; expertly crafted geometric shapes divide the house into social and private areas, and from the front facade it is clear that an intermingling between sizes and layouts are happening on the inside.
Flaunting a highly modern look with straight lines, sharp contrasts, and lots of glass surfaces, the house forms a perfect vision of modern excellence.
Shall we see what is happening on the inside?
Aha, so that was the designers’ plan all along – to create a house that flaunts a very modern and glamorous look in the front, yet goes all out to become a socialising (and vacation) hot spot in the back.
It is clear that luxury was kept in mind when designing this residence: balconies, glass balustrades, shaded terraces, and artistic touches all feature heavily, enticing us to leave it all behind and spend the summer soaking up the sun right here.
So, we have found the perfect location for the next pool party of the season. Not only does this pool boast an intricate design of spurting fountains and exceptional water features, but it also has a built-in bar, meaning cocktails and sunbathing go hand in hand here.
And for those who wish to feast on decadent snacks, the dining- and seating areas are located behind the glass balustrades, offering a safe relaxation spot away from the waters that still allows a superb view of this party pool.
Our designers on this house are seemingly from the future, as they managed to conjure up this very unique-looking bathroom. Sleek surfaces of crisp whites and jet blacks make for a striking contrast, with spots of glimmering lighting adding a stylish ambience to bath time.
What could be better than a massaging tub to rid you of the day’s stresses and strains that follow after a day’s swimming and splashing about?
Undoubtedly the bathroom’s futuristic surfaces inspired the rest of the house, for here we locate the open-plan kitchen and dining room that simply gleam with perfection. Floors, walls, ceilings, and furniture (whether it’s a dining chair or kitchen island) all give off a stylish sleekness that can only be found in ultra modern creations.
Like the pool, this open-plan layout undoubtedly sees its fair share of socialising and entertaining – how else with furniture and décor that form such an elegant backdrop?
Movie night is sorted, thanks to these plush sofas aimed at the screen where the owners can treat themselves (and their friends) to some Hollywood hits. It would seem that the lighting in this home cinema has been expertly designed, with just the right amount of illumination for visibility and style, yet not overtly so to interfere with what’s happening on screen.