Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The Ultra Sleek Summer Home

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Modern houses Concrete White
Loading admin actions …

Architecture entails more than drawing a house’s layout. Factors such as cultural and geographical context also come into play, and are crucial in designing a project. For this reason, houses situated in terrains known for their hot climates all have their own unique architectural style and elements due to the geographical and cultural peculiarities of the region.

Case in point, our homify 360° discovery for today, which takes us all the way to Colombia, South America. It is here where ingenious architectural experts decided to construct a house that combines the best of two worlds: modern functionality and efficiency with laid-back and relaxing tranquillity, perfect for those breakaways we so often require.

Let’s take a look…

A geometric design

homify Modern houses Concrete White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Upon first look, it is clear that this house is not your typical suburban structure; expertly crafted geometric shapes divide the house into social and private areas, and from the front facade it is clear that an intermingling between sizes and layouts are happening on the inside. 

Flaunting a highly modern look with straight lines, sharp contrasts, and lots of glass surfaces, the house forms a perfect vision of modern excellence. 

Shall we see what is happening on the inside?

Luxury at the back

homify Modern houses Concrete White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Aha, so that was the designers’ plan all along – to create a house that flaunts a very modern and glamorous look in the front, yet goes all out to become a socialising (and vacation) hot spot in the back. 

It is clear that luxury was kept in mind when designing this residence: balconies, glass balustrades, shaded terraces, and artistic touches all feature heavily, enticing us to leave it all behind and spend the summer soaking up the sun right here.

The party pool

homify Pool Concrete Blue
homify

homify
homify
homify

So, we have found the perfect location for the next pool party of the season. Not only does this pool boast an intricate design of spurting fountains and exceptional water features, but it also has a built-in bar, meaning cocktails and sunbathing go hand in hand here. 

And for those who wish to feast on decadent snacks, the dining- and seating areas are located behind the glass balustrades, offering a safe relaxation spot away from the waters that still allows a superb view of this party pool. 

Want to cool off with some stylish inspiration? Then: Dive Into These 10 Stunning Swimming Pools.

A futuristic bathroom

homify BathroomBathtubs & showers Concrete White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Our designers on this house are seemingly from the future, as they managed to conjure up this very unique-looking bathroom. Sleek surfaces of crisp whites and jet blacks make for a striking contrast, with spots of glimmering lighting adding a stylish ambience to bath time. 

What could be better than a massaging tub to rid you of the day’s stresses and strains that follow after a day’s swimming and splashing about?

Sleek spaces

homify KitchenTables & chairs Stone White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Undoubtedly the bathroom’s futuristic surfaces inspired the rest of the house, for here we locate the open-plan kitchen and dining room that simply gleam with perfection. Floors, walls, ceilings, and furniture (whether it’s a dining chair or kitchen island) all give off a stylish sleekness that can only be found in ultra modern creations. 

Like the pool, this open-plan layout undoubtedly sees its fair share of socialising and entertaining – how else with furniture and décor that form such an elegant backdrop?

Fancy a movie?

homify Living roomSofas & armchairs Concrete White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Movie night is sorted, thanks to these plush sofas aimed at the screen where the owners can treat themselves (and their friends) to some Hollywood hits. It would seem that the lighting in this home cinema has been expertly designed, with just the right amount of illumination for visibility and style, yet not overtly so to interfere with what’s happening on screen.

7 Small Gardens: Nice to Look At, Easy to Implement!
What do you think of this house: a must-have, or not your style at all?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks