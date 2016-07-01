The Ultra Sleek Summer Home

Architecture entails more than drawing a house’s layout. Factors such as cultural and geographical context also come into play, and are crucial in designing a project. For this reason, houses situated in terrains known for their hot climates all have their own unique architectural style and elements due to the geographical and cultural peculiarities of the region.

Case in point, our homify 360° discovery for today, which takes us all the way to Colombia, South America. It is here where ingenious architectural experts decided to construct a house that combines the best of two worlds: modern functionality and efficiency with laid-back and relaxing tranquillity, perfect for those breakaways we so often require.

Let’s take a look…