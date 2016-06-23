The Gorgeous South African Style Home

There are many fascinating places where everyone wants to live, usually due to the natural characteristics of the place. These are special places such as the on the beach, or by the ocean. We are talking about a very special location that immediately refers to a high quality of life—relaxing and full of pleasures.

Today we travel to Spain, specifically a residence located in Tossa de Mar on the Costa Brava, designed by Studio DOS Architects, with an area of 2000 m², a fantastic pool, and stunning views of the bay and the sea on the Costa Brava, the paradise of Catalonia. It is definitely a dwelling that will make you sigh with its impressive interior which engages maximum comfort, practicality, and refinement.

Are you curious to see this amazing home?! Take a look at this ideabook, and you will not remain indifferent!