​Before and After: An Old Flat Gets Rescued

Whether you choose to call it a renovation, a facelift, or a designer makeover, there is no denying the fabulous appeal of re-discovering a creation’s beauty upon its reincarnated state.

Today’s ‘before and after’ piece takes place in a 52-square metre apartment that had most definitely seen better days. Some spaces were worse off than others, but the overall residence most definitely deserved some special “me” time.

Let’s take a look at the hideous befores, and then the beautiful afters.