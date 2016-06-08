​The house with a creative Secret

Join us on homify 360° as we jet off to sunny Spain to view a modern home that flaunts a peculiar combination between architectural expression and modern convenience.

This house’s existence is thanks to the close relationship between the architect and the owners, both of which were able to add ideas and opinions as to what the modern home should look like. Transparency was one of the main ingredients, as well as the freedom to bring forth new suggestions, regardless of what stage the construction was at.

Be sure to look out for the owners’ personal touches that were added to the project as it continued.