​The house with a creative Secret

Join us on homify 360° as we jet off to sunny Spain to view a modern home that flaunts a peculiar combination between architectural expression and modern convenience.
This house’s existence is thanks to the close relationship between the architect and the owners, both of which were able to add ideas and opinions as to what the modern home should look like. Transparency was one of the main ingredients, as well as the freedom to bring forth new suggestions, regardless of what stage the construction was at.
Be sure to look out for the owners’ personal touches that were added to the project as it continued.
A quiet street with low-rise houses served as the perfect location for the owners’ dream home. The architect of choice stepped in and added his inspiration for the house’s aesthetics: light. That is why there are quite a few glazing panes located throughout the front facade, aiding in the house’s distinct appearance.
From outside, the house is a striking intertwining of blocks: rectangles and squares intermingle wonderfully, protruding from each other in various places and, in the process, presenting a contrast between two colours and materials: crisp white concrete and beige brick.
Stepping through the wooden front door takes us to a hallway that leads to the house’s main communal zone, as well as the owners’ private workspace beyond. Since the owners work from home, their workshop needed to be isolated from the house’s living zones to ensure productive work, but simultaneously well connected so that alternating between working and playing could occur fairly quickly.
This closed-off hallway is one of the places that boast a handful of raw materials, just like the exterior facade: exposed brick, fabulously stained timber, and stone flooring all play their design parts with pride and precision.
Being part of your dream home’s design undoubtedly has its advantages, like being able to flaunt your personal style and touch. Here we see one such example: the magnificent floating staircase, located in the hallway, which was the idea of one of the clients.
These open-riser stairs have been designed in such a way that the person walking up or down them feel a sense of weightlessness. This is helped further along by the combination of timber steps, steel supports, and thin glass panes.
Once we reach the back side of the house, its character shifts to something more animated. The double-storey volume flaunts a majestic splash of white that demands the viewer’s attention. It also forms a comfortable little spot in the shade, allowing us a relaxing sit-down to take a breather from that hot Spanish sun – and what luck, for there is a swimming pool conveniently located a few feet away.
Speaking of which, the pool seemingly comes alive at night, transforming into a glowing dream of blueness as soon as its built-in lighting is switched on.
This contrast between light and dark becomes even more apparent when the house’s interior lights are off, creating a fantastic out-of-this-world oasis that is the perfect spot for a midnight swim.
Standing in-between two of the white volumes on the first floor allows us a glimpse of the city lights in the background – the perfect backdrop for our moonlit splashing spot.
To build up the effect of crisp whiteness, clean stones cover the balcony’s surface, making for a very unique touch – that is because this balcony is not meant to be explored. It’s purely a decorative statement, added in by the owners.
