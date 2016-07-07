A Renovation that Makes All the Difference!

When we speak about a space, we are talking about something that has certain boundaries or limits. In the case of architecture, it features different sides and boundaries, which enclose it. These include floors, walls, ceilings and a roof.

These are the components of a home and its these boundaries that create the final result.

We can add windows to our boundaries, allowing light in as well as changing up the characteristics of the structure. This creates a very interchangeable space. There is no such thing as finite possibilities when it comes to architecture.

Today's project, created by IDEEAA in Seoul, South Korea shows just how much possibility architecture holds. This small apartment, that we are about to witness, has been totally transformed!