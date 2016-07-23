Your browser is out-of-date.

Before and After: The Three Horrible Façades

Facade Renovation / Repairing Cracks
The first impressions of these homes, showed buildings in dire conditions, the houses has an appearance to that of a slum area and were in need of a makeover, upgrade and complete rejuvenation. This is where talented architects can be relied on to use their out of the box ideas, in the hope of making a horrible exterior look amazing again. This Ideabook shows off the perfect restoration of each of these homes that now looks grand and gorgeous.

Before: Neglected

Facade Renovation / Repairing Cracks
Facade Renovation / Repairing Cracks

This building had a great of potential, the structure was still in a good condition, but due to neglect the floor and walls began looking dishevelled and distraught. But with some swift action, this outward appearance is now wonderful.

After: Rejuvenated

Facade Renovation / Repairing Cracks
Facade Renovation / Repairing Cracks

This façade is now bright and elegant again and without that much extra mess, fuss or cost. The walls have a modern touch, with beige stone work added to the façade. The walls are lighter in colour and works well with the stones. The flooring has been levelled with cement, while gravel adds a decorative aspect to the ground too. Proof that houses can look great again with some simple changes.

Before: Peeling Paint

Facade Renovation / Repairing Cracks
Facade Renovation / Repairing Cracks

The walls of this home are looking sad. The peeling can be as a result of a bad painter, low quality paint or just due to time. But just see what a fresh coat of paint on the walls and gate can do to make this façade look fabulous again.

After: Perfect

Facade Renovation / Repairing Cracks
Facade Renovation / Repairing Cracks

A fresh lick of paint does wonders to make a home look great again. It’s a quick and cost effective means to make a radical change to the exterior. The walls and gate have now been coated in a high quality paint that will withstand the sun, wind and extreme temperatures. Even the garden along the wall has received some attention.

Before: Cracked and Chapped

Facade Renovation / Repairing Cracks
Facade Renovation / Repairing Cracks

This façade was covered in scarring cracks and fissures, it looked like it was about to crumble and could use a fresh coat of paint too. At first glance it may seem that this home would be too expensive to repair, but there is an affordable solution.

After: Glowing

Facade Renovation / Repairing Cracks
Facade Renovation / Repairing Cracks

The cracks have been fixed up and the walls have been painted is soft colours, making this house look brand new. The cream and yellow exterior match perfectly with the tile of the orange plant that was preserved as part of the character of the house. It just goes to show that an exterior home makeover is possible with good ideas, determination and some money of course. For more second impressions, have a look at: Before and after: A townhouse in ruins becomes a beautiful home .

Have you ever revamped or restored the façade of your home?

