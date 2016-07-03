The House with a Dream Kitchen

Wooden houses are becoming increasingly popular as a home design option. They are attractive, durable and the materials are also long lasting. A house such as this, is constantly in touch with nature, blending into the landscape, while being eye-catching too. This home has fantastic environmentally friendly properties that make it a modern dream. The architects also ensured that it is impressive and stylish in every way, but wait until you see the gorgeous kitchen!
Houses made from wood have many advantages, the materials are natural and always available and creates a stylish interior too. There are apparently a few benefits to living in a wooden house too, as it allows for a healthier and longer life. Although the walls of this wooden home are thin, they maintain an excellent level of insulation. The house has a traditional styled gable roof, adding character and charm to the exterior.
The interior is just as charming as the façade of this magical wooden home. The bright entrance hall is dominated by pine wood, from the ceiling to the walls, while the tiled floor has a more old fashioned appeal that blends in perfectly with its wooden surroundings.
The hallway allows access to the middle of the home that is quite different. Although it also makes use of wooden décor, this flooring is slightly darker in colour than that seen in the rest of the home, while the walls remain the same shade. The stylish staircase leading to the second floor, is almost black, completing this décor perfectly.
This living room is decorated in natural wood and stone around the fireplace, making this interior comfortable and attractive, while modern features such as a flat screened TV, create the perfect contrast to the traditional aspect of the old fashioned clock and chandelier. Creating a charming interior filled with natural sunlight too.
This charming country-style kitchen has all the elements of rustic décor. The U-shape design maximises the storage space, while allowing for free and unrestricted movement in the kitchen. The antique design of the off-white cabinets and warm colour palette, along with the rustic style tiles, definitely makes for an attractive kitchen that glows in natural light.
The bathroom has completely different colours to that of the simple and neutral palette of the interior. The unusual combination of colour and style from the blue tiles on the wall to the abstract mosaic in the shower, makes this bathroom come alive with intense colour. These 14 Unbelievable Bathrooms are sure to inspire you too!
We have come to the end of this Ideabook, but we have one more surprise! The steam room is a fantastic addition to this wooden house, allowing for the pleasures of a day spa, but with the convenience of never having to leave the house. The steam room is elegantly decorated in mosaic tiles, making it glossy and so inviting.