10 patios and terraces to copy (if you're into woodworking)

Woodworking might not be your thing, but there are still ways to improve the garden without any landscaping, home improvement or gardening skills.
Do you have a large garden, but no idea where to begin to make it look awesome? Well, in this edition of homify we show you some fantastic garden landscaping ideas that are sure to inspire you! Today we tackle every aspect of gorgeous garden, from pretty pergolas, to fitting furniture and even that wooden deck you were thinking about. Our team of landscaping professionals have assisted us in looking at ways to make your garden more attractive. Now, let’s get started.
One of the most fascinating ways to have a more attractive garden is by including a deck. Now if you already have a fence decorated in a gorgeous shade of wood, then match that colour and create a deck that is elegant too. This images displays a comfortable garden that is perfectly accentuated by other aluminium accents, such as the furniture, adding strength and style to the outdoor space.
This gorgeous garden is perfectly decorated in wooden elements, from the unique façade to the wooden deck. The exterior definitely makes for a comfortable and relaxing space to relax and enjoy the company of family and friends under the warmth of the sun.
In this image we catch a glimpse of a fantastic garden that is not only comfortable, but also has added sun protection to ensure that homeowners can use the space regardless of the time of day. It’s shaded area makes for a great space to just lounge around and catch up on some reading.
A small garden doesn’t mean that your options are limited. This adorable garden is pleasant and comfortable, using charming accessories and some out of the box thinking, which made this small garden attractive with loads of personality too.
A pergola is a great way to create a countryside atmosphere wherever you are, be it in the city centre or on top of the mountain. It makes for a great way to enjoy the outdoors, while also having a shaded, relaxing space to just admire the sounds of nature. Wooden panels, wooden flooring and a great setting, now that is perfect.
Pallets are fast becoming a functional and elegant furniture choice in the home. This eco-friendly and upcycling option definitely creates a dynamic and fun addition to any garden, whether you use it as furniture of just a new type of pot plant.
An artistically modern garden is also a possibility, consider this stone walkway that matches perfectly with the stone walls of the house. It’s open to nature, aesthetically pleasing, flowing and imaginative. Now that would make for a beautiful outdoor space.
Sofas on the terrace are a great way to make your garden more usable and comfortable. It will transform your outdoors into a great space to enjoy cocktails and sunshine with some loved one, so it may also be worthwhile to add a table into the space, this one is made from a painted pallet and it works beautifully.
A burst of colour in a garden is always a great way to make your home look amazing. This space has been decorated in easy to maintain gravel, while a small table with an umbrella makes for a usable area to enjoy some coffee and company. The chairs are large and comfortable in bright red, really standing out among the greenery and flowers.
If space isn’t a problem in your garden, then you may want to consider including an outdoor dining area that is ideal for a large family. The table is shabby chic and has an old wood design, while the chairs are modern and trendy. Family supper can now be done in style. How about these: 10 Fantastic awnings for gardens and terraces?