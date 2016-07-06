The Most Narrow Home You've Ever Seen!

Today we are going to take you to Tokyo and show you a remarkable home that you simply won't believe until you see it.
With a limited amount of horizontal space available to the architects, they've opted to utilise all of the vertical space available to them—and utilise they have!
This home takes up several levels, creating one of the most narrow homes that we at homify have ever witnessed. And yet once we head inside, we will find that it doesn't only look spacious but it's really trendy to.
So without further delay, let's go and explore!
From the first glimpse that we see of this home, we can see that it resembles a narrow tower that rises up from the ground right up into the air. It's so tall!
It's finished in a very sleek and minimalist white, which further enhances the dramatic effect of its shape. There is one standard door, giving us a glimpse into the warmth and trend that awaits inside.
You'll also notice that the designers have included a light on the wall outside this home. Such a tall and towering structure is bound to block out any light, so it's important for the inhabitants to be able to find their way to the front door when they return home at night. We can also see how outdoor lighting enhances the whole look and feel of the exterior facade—a great tip for any home!
The interior design is just as minimalist and functional as the exterior design—and for good reason!
With limited floor space, the designers have chosen to only include the necessary furniture in the home, giving each room breathing space. They've also gone for very simple and neutral colours including a pale wood and white. This creates a very clean and natural look!
In the dining room, we can see a small round table with four comfortable chairs positioned around it. These chairs bring a touch of warm colour to the space.
The designers have chosen to keep decor to a minimum, opting instead to include a beautiful little plant in this space. This brings natural beauty to the space, without the decor becoming over bearing.
Aren't you curious to see what we will find if we climb these many, many stairs?
Before we sneak up the stairs, let's take a little peak into the kitchen. We would never believe looking at this space that the home is so small and narrow!
The designers have achieved this spacious look and feel by creating a semi-open plan design. Thus the kitchen flows into the dining room, which flows into the entrance hall.
This is a great tip for an open plan home and one you should utilise if you have a small home. Get rid of any unneccessary walls or divisions in the home, which only take up space and cut off the flow. If you do need to slightly separate one area from another, have a look at these tips on how to stylishly split a room without a wall.
Once we start up the stairs we can see just how narrow and tall this building is—the stairs just keep on going!
We can see that the designers have maintained that simple look and feel throughout, utilising white walls and pale wooden stairs.
For safety reasons, they've installed banisters on the landing of each floor and along the staircases, but you'll notice that they aren't chunky or space invasive. The designers have gone for light and minimalist throughout!
Do you have wooden stairs? Look at this ideabook on wooden stairs: 6 jobs you can do yourself!
The designers have really played with the vertical space available to them, getting innovative with the way different spaces connect to one another.
In this image, we can see how a ladder links one floor to the next! It adds texture and a bit of colour to the space, but it's also a very functional feature.
The question is… where is the ladder leading to?
If we make our way into the bedroom, we can see that another ladder has been utilised, allowing the inhabitants to get into their bed at night!
Because there isn't much floor space, the designers have opted for a loft bed space, which provides plenty of room underneath for desks, chairs or dressing tables if need be. How innovative is this?
A little loft space like this is a wonderful way to make the most of vertical space. It's also a fun way to go sleep! You'll be that much closer to the stars. The natural colours in this space also make for very peaceful dreams.
Have a look at this ideabook on how colours influence your bedroom.
We end off our tour on the top floor, where we can see that the roof is made from glass! This allows sunshine to filter all the way through the house, warming up each floor.
No matter what type of home you live in, be sure to install lots of windows, skylights and doors. You want as much natural fresh air and light to enter your home as possible, creating a very warm, healthy and inviting home!
In this image, we can finally see where that ladder that we saw earlier leads to—a little space for relaxation! Equipped with just a simple chair, this is the perfect place to read your book have an afternoon nap or just enjoy the sunshine.