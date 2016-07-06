Houses with the Greatest Surprises!

You know how they say don't judge a book by it's cover? Well today we are going to show you why!

Not making a judgement too quickly based on the external appearance not only applies to people but to houses too!

While many houses feature interiors that are to be expected based on the exterior look and feel, there are also some crazy architects & professionals out there who want you to get a huge surprise when you walk through the front door.

Today at homify, we take you to three inspiring homes that look pretty standard from the outside, but once we step inside, they reveal all sorts of surprises…