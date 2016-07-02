The warm prefab house: ready in 5 months!

The villa has three floors, including the basement which also houses the wine cellar, garage and even laundry. So there is absolutely nothing lacking from this prefab space. The ground floor however, houses both the private quarters of the home, as well as the social areas, such as the living room, dining room and open plan kitchen.

This living room is comfortable and modern with enough natural sunlight throughout the day, to make it cosy and welcoming too. All central heating aspects of this home are controlled via tablet, making it a technological space too.