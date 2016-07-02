The warm prefab house: ready in 5 months!

This beautiful Italian villa has all the makings of history, from the wooden structure, to the pillars and even the elegant roof style. But can you believe that this home is hardly vintage in anyway? It’s in fact a modern prefab home that would take only five months to create! Impossible? No, not at all. The team of architects at Bar & Bar, specialise in creating dream homes such as this, but in an eco-friendly manner and without the excessive wait. A home such as this promises excellent insulation, ensuring that the home will remain warm in winter and cool in summer. Now that is smart.
This home emulates the traditional Italian surrounding of the small village it has been built-in. The villa is therefore a perfect fit for the local landscape, while also being a modern and traditional family home. This home is comfortable and energy efficient, but wait until you see the interior.
The villa has three floors, including the basement which also houses the wine cellar, garage and even laundry. So there is absolutely nothing lacking from this prefab space. The ground floor however, houses both the private quarters of the home, as well as the social areas, such as the living room, dining room and open plan kitchen.
This living room is comfortable and modern with enough natural sunlight throughout the day, to make it cosy and welcoming too. All central heating aspects of this home are controlled via tablet, making it a technological space too.
The wood-like look of the walls adds a touch of rustic charm, while the windows and doors allow for maximum sunlight, keeping this home warm by means of insulation in the outer walls and the roof. Heat loss is prevented in every aspect of this green friendly structure adding to the comfort. Those metal stairs are another stylish feature that makes this home so attractive.
The mezzanine level of this house is a usable loft that contains a bedroom, bathroom and even an office. Solid wood beams form the supporting roof, while the flooring is oak parquet, which keeps this space comfortable and elegant. Enjoys views of the ground floor from this lofty apartment within the home that acts as an escape from the madness of family life.
The open plan kitchen is cosy and inviting, making for a comfortable space to get started on cooking, socialising and dining. This space is the perfect agreement between modern and traditional elements, making this home that much more welcoming.