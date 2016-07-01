The Sizzling Forest Sauna

A sauna doesn't need to be hidden in the basement of your home, next to the swimming pool or even in the bathroom. Wouldn't it be amazing to head out to the forest or garden and enjoy the steam and sweltering heat of the sauna, while being surrounded by the beauty of nature? A sauna is a great place to relax and get rid of toxins that have built up in the body, so why not take your sauna experience to the next level too and enjoy the crisp fresh air on your way back to your house. Make your home spa memorable and attractive by incorporating it outside.