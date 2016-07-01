Your browser is out-of-date.

10 Total dream terraces

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Casa Cuixa, BR ARQUITECTOS BR ARQUITECTOS Patios
Enjoying all aspects of the home, such as the terrace is rather easy during summer. The terrace makes for an airy and comfortable extension of the interior, allowing you to entertain, socialise or just enjoy the views in solace. In this edition of homify, we have a look at 10 terrace ideas that will surely make this your favourite place to be.

City Views

Cobertura - Pinheiros, MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Patios
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

Set in the lofty heights of skyscrapers and city views is this fantastic terrace. A sure way to enjoy the summer in style in the company of family and friends. Now how about a barbecue?

Outdoor Dining

Casa Corrego grande, Roma Arquitetura Roma Arquitetura Patios
Roma Arquitetura

Roma Arquitetura
Roma Arquitetura
Roma Arquitetura

Your terrace can be any style that suits your home, and this space is a wonderful concept. The outdoor dining area is a great place to soak up the sun, take in some fresh air and socialise. If the weather is great, you may never want to dine indoors again.

Horizon

Casa Cuixa, BR ARQUITECTOS BR ARQUITECTOS Patios
BR ARQUITECTOS

BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS

A sensational way to enjoy your terrace is by having gorgeous panoramic views. This outdoor living space is perfect for this modern home, with architects ensuring that the horizon is always in sight. Sunrise or sunset, now you can always appreciate it.

Minimalist

NEUBAU EINES EINFAMILIENHAUSES MIT TIEFGARAGE, Förstl Naturstein Förstl Naturstein Patios Limestone
Förstl Naturstein

Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein

Minimalist style homes need minimalist style terraces. This modern design concept will allow the outdoor area to become the main focus of the style and not the furniture or furnishings. It's attractive and relaxing in every way.

Cosy

Wohnungen Bauträger 3D-Visualisierung, winhard 3D winhard 3D Flat roof
winhard 3D

winhard 3D
winhard 3D
winhard 3D

What better way to enjoy the views of the city, then by installing a rooftop terrace? It’s comfy and cosy, now just for a good book and a glass of wine to unwind and relax.

Rustic

Casa en las Lomas, 2010, Taller Luis Esquinca Taller Luis Esquinca Patios
Taller Luis Esquinca

Taller Luis Esquinca
Taller Luis Esquinca
Taller Luis Esquinca

A wooden terrace is a great way for your home to have a rustic style, while also providing some much needed shade. Use this space to catch up on reading, chatting or socialising… whatever mood strikes.

Classic

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

This classic design is reminiscent of stylish countryside living, it’s modest, traditional and elegant as well as being a great place to enjoy the fresh air.

Evening Charm

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

Take in the sights and sounds of the fresh air after sunset and this terrace makes the perfect setting. It’s surrounded by natural elements, a romantic ambiance and a beautiful soothing atmosphere.

Eclectic

Cobertura Leblon , Escala Arquitetura Escala Arquitetura Patios
Escala Arquitetura

Escala Arquitetura
Escala Arquitetura
Escala Arquitetura

This terrace has personality. It’s fun, matching and a use of gorgeous materials and accessories, making it unique, eclectic and exceptional. It makes for an interesting outdoor area that will surely be eye catching too.

Among the Rooftops

Cumaru Terrassendielen, Kahrs GmbH Kahrs GmbH Patios
Kahrs GmbH

Kahrs GmbH
Kahrs GmbH
Kahrs GmbH

This rooftop is terrace is surely amazing, it has everything from breathtaking panoramic city views, plenty of space, fresh air and gorgeous sunshine to keep it comfy throughout the day. This may just be the best place to host that rooftop party you’ve been thinking of too. If you need some terrace guidelines, then consider these: 6 Easy Steps to the Perfect Terrace.

Where is your terrace situated?

