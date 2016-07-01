10 Total dream terraces

Enjoying all aspects of the home, such as the terrace is rather easy during summer. The terrace makes for an airy and comfortable extension of the interior, allowing you to entertain, socialise or just enjoy the views in solace. In this edition of homify, we have a look at 10 terrace ideas that will surely make this your favourite place to be.
Set in the lofty heights of skyscrapers and city views is this fantastic terrace. A sure way to enjoy the summer in style in the company of family and friends. Now how about a barbecue?
Your terrace can be any style that suits your home, and this space is a wonderful concept. The outdoor dining area is a great place to soak up the sun, take in some fresh air and socialise. If the weather is great, you may never want to dine indoors again.
A sensational way to enjoy your terrace is by having gorgeous panoramic views. This outdoor living space is perfect for this modern home, with architects ensuring that the horizon is always in sight. Sunrise or sunset, now you can always appreciate it.
Minimalist style homes need minimalist style terraces. This modern design concept will allow the outdoor area to become the main focus of the style and not the furniture or furnishings. It's attractive and relaxing in every way.
What better way to enjoy the views of the city, then by installing a rooftop terrace? It’s comfy and cosy, now just for a good book and a glass of wine to unwind and relax.
A wooden terrace is a great way for your home to have a rustic style, while also providing some much needed shade. Use this space to catch up on reading, chatting or socialising… whatever mood strikes.
This classic design is reminiscent of stylish countryside living, it’s modest, traditional and elegant as well as being a great place to enjoy the fresh air.
Take in the sights and sounds of the fresh air after sunset and this terrace makes the perfect setting. It’s surrounded by natural elements, a romantic ambiance and a beautiful soothing atmosphere.
This terrace has personality. It’s fun, matching and a use of gorgeous materials and accessories, making it unique, eclectic and exceptional. It makes for an interesting outdoor area that will surely be eye catching too.
This rooftop is terrace is surely amazing, it has everything from breathtaking panoramic city
views, plenty of space, fresh air and gorgeous sunshine to keep it comfy
throughout the day. This may just be the best place to host that rooftop party
you’ve been thinking of too. If you need some terrace guidelines, then consider these: 6 Easy Steps to the Perfect Terrace.