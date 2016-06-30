Your browser is out-of-date.

Ready in 45 days, this prefabricated house of 65 square metres has space for all

Casa2020, MapOut MapOut Modern kitchen
Today on homify 360°, we are going green and dropping by a house, located in Madrid, that was put together entirely from prefabricated wood. Being a structure that is highly energy efficient and high in quality, this is most definitely a creation that is beauty with the brains. 

And although this home looks more like a quaint little garden shed from the outside, it dishes out quite the stylish vibe once we set foot inside. 

Let’s take a closer look…

A striking vision

Even upon first view, the house demands our attention, as its warm peach tones allow it to stand out most prominently from the surrounding greens and blues of the landscape – not to mention that distinctive shape. 

In its quest to be known as an energy efficient structure, the house makes use of generous glass panes to allow for a fresh dose of natural lighting to stream inside, ensuring a warm and comfortable interior setting. 

The house’s ground floor is where we shall find the dining room, kitchen, and a home cinema.

The minimalist dream space

When it comes to the interiors, our designers opted for a ‘less is more’ approach, which is why we don’t find an abundance of furniture or decorative pieces. More value is placed on the presence of space rather than objects.

Besides, with striking surfaces such as those wooden floors, walls, and ceilings, it would surely be a design crime to cover it up with wall art or additional elements.

Quaint colours and spaces

The downstairs floor makes use of an open-plan layout, treating us to various zones in one spacious room. 

How charming is this combination of colours? Caramel floors contrast with snow-white surfaces, mixing delightfully with candy red loungers and a dining spot that flaunts sky blues and lime greens. 

Would you have guessed that the interior spaces could flaunt such comfortable legroom? We certainly didn’t foresee this.

The comfortable interiors

Since this house prides itself on saving energy costs, it also opted to having a healthy indoor climate, achieved by using one of the most natural building materials known to man: wood. 

Coating all the surfaces in this substance results in a space with a very constant temperature. Plus, we can’t deny the fact that it looks absolutely stunning! 

Speaking of wood, we thought you may want to know: How to integrate wooden elements into your home.

The floor plan

Here we get to see an artist’s rendering of what the house’s layout looks like.

The loft area, also coated in the warm timber, takes up very little space, resulting in an abundance of air space and, thanks to the giant-sized windows and glass doors, natural light.

Clever construction

Thanks to clever insulation, this house is a winner in terms of saving on energy. Here we see a detailed close-up of the triple-glazed glass panes used in the construction, as well as the outer wall that is covered with a thick exterior lamination of between 9 and 12.5 cm. 

Thanks to ingenious touches such as these, this wooden house will make minimal use (if any) of additional heating systems for those plummeting temperatures. 

Be sure to scope out homify’s widespread range of professional experts in the field of architecture, interior design, plumbing, roofing, and much more.

Our comment section is just for you – so tell us what you think of this wooden creation.

