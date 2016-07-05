The Wooden Haven Home

Designed by Tokyo-based architects, today's homify 360 is an example of how simple can sometimes be the most successful when it comes to architecture and design.

With the amount of wood used throughout this structure, both inside and out, we are going to feel like we are taking a trip to the forest today!

Henry Beston once said, The three great elemental sounds in nature are the sound of rain, the sound of wind in a primeval wood, and the sound of outer ocean on a beach.

We won't be able to hear any elemental sounds in nature during this tour, but with the beautiful visuals of this wooden home, we will be able imagine them… let's go!